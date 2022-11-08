With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.

2 DAYS AGO