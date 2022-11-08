Back in the Groove: release date, teaser and everything we know about the dating series

Temperatures outside may be falling for most of us, but for three adventurous single women, things are about to heat up as they search for love in the Dominican Republic in Back in the Groove . The catch with this dating experiment is that the women are all in their 40s while their potential suitors are men half their age.

Now the concept of women dating younger men is certainly not a nuanced one, and the idea was even explored in the 1998 hit movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back . The film saw Angela Bassett’s ( 9-1-1 ) character Stella explore a relationship with Taye Diggs’s ( All American ) character Winston after she met the younger guy while vacationing in Jamaica. Speaking of Diggs, he actually serves as the host of the new dating series, which we’re sure is not a coincidence.

So just what can would-be viewers expect from Back in the Groove ? Here’s everything we know.

Back in the Groove is a four-night event starting on December 5 on Hulu in the US.

There is no official word as to when the series will make its UK premiere. However, as more information becomes available we can pass along any updates here.

Back in the Groove premise

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check out of their comfort zones and check into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age.

"As the saying goes, 'you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!' At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove."

Back in the Groove host

Taye Diggs in All American (Image credit: The CW)

As previously mentioned, taking to hosting duties for Back in the Groove is Taye Diggs. Diggs is quite busy this year as he’s also a series regular in the hit show All American and stars in The Best Man: The Final Chapters , due just in time for the holidays.

Back in the Groove trailer

An official trailer for the series has not yet been released. However, Hulu was kind enough to debut a teaser. Check it out.

How to watch Back in the Groove

Back in the Groove is a series that airs exclusively on Hulu in the US. Those hoping to watch will need to have a subscription to either Hulu + Live TV, the standalone Hulu service or the Disney Plus Bundle.

At this time, there is no information about a UK premiere.