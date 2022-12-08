Back in the Groove: episode guide, trailer and everything we know about the dating series

Temperatures outside may be falling for most of us, but for three adventurous single women, things are about to heat up as they search for love in the Dominican Republic in Back in the Groove . The catch with this dating experiment is that the women are all in their 40s while their potential suitors are men half their age.

Now the concept of women dating younger men is certainly not a nuanced one, and the idea was even explored in the 1998 hit movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back . The film saw Angela Bassett’s ( 9-1-1 ) character Stella explore a relationship with Taye Diggs’s ( All American ) character Winston after she met the younger guy while vacationing in Jamaica. Speaking of Diggs, he actually serves as the host of the new dating series, which we’re sure is not a coincidence.

So just what can would-be viewers expect from Back in the Groove ? Here’s everything we know.

Back in the Groove episode guide

Back in the Groove is a four-night event that started on December 5 on Hulu in the US. There is no official word as to when the series will make its UK premiere. However, as more information becomes available we can pass along any updates here.

Below you'll find an episode guide for the series which we will keep up to date with new information.

Episode 1: "The Groove Hotel"

"Three 40-something women, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, check into The Groove Hotel hoping to rediscover their youth, live joyously and maybe find love with men half their age. Later, one of the young men makes a stunning admission."

Episode 2: "Mommy Issues"

"The 21 remaining guys vie for a coveted one-on-one date with each of the sexy singles. One young man opens up about his mommy issues. Steph unexpectedly sends someone packing."

Episode 3: "The Child Inside of Her"

"A shocking confession between the women changes everything. Steph opens up about the real reason she came to The Groove Hotel. Sparkle faces her fears with the help of an unconventional date."



Episode 4: "What in the Malarkey"

"Brooke pivots in an unanticipated direction. Sparkle juggles three big personalities on her group date. The cat is finally let out of the bag, leaving everyone at The Groove Hotel stunned."

Episode 5: "The Grooveyard"

"The leading ladies make peace with their past to make room for their future. Steph and Sparkle double date. The women's villa gets steamy as Brooke invites one man over to her place."

Episode 6: "We Didn’t Come Here for the Bros"

"The underdog goes deep on his long-awaited date with Sparkle. Steph makes an unexpected connection. Brooke does something on a very intimate date that she can never take back."

Episode 7: "The End is Nigh"

"Steph and Sparkle go full throttle on their second double date. Brooke's fireside date goes up in flames. Reality hits The Groove Hotel as each woman is visited by an important person."

Episode 8: "The Final Checkout"

"The women have one last romantic date before it's time to check out. They each came to The Groove Hotel for different reasons."

Back in the Groove premise

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check out of their comfort zones and check into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age.

"As the saying goes, 'you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!' At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove."

Back in the Groove host

Taye Diggs in All American (Image credit: Hulu)

As previously mentioned, taking to hosting duties for Back in the Groove is Taye Diggs. Diggs is quite busy this year as he’s also a series regular in the hit show All American and stars in The Best Man: The Final Chapters , due just in time for the holidays.

Back in the Groove women

Meet the pretty singles along for the ride on Back in the Groove season 1.

Brooke, Back in the Groove season 1 (Image credit: Hulu)

Image 1 of 3

Brooke (42, Los Angeles)

Steph, Back in the Groove season 1 (Image credit: Hulu)

Image 2 of 3

Steph (41, Miami)

Sparkle, Back in the Groove season 1 (Image credit: Hulu)

Image 3 of 3

Sparkle (43, Atlanta)

Back in the Groove contestants

Back in the Groove (Image credit: Hulu)

Here is a list of men vying for the womens' attention.

Akio (age 29) from Miami, FL

Billy (age 28) from New York, NY

Cru (age 30) from Provo, UT

Diogo (age 28) from Los Angeles, CA

Domonic (age 29) from Chesapeake, VA

Enrico (age 29) from New York, NY

Gary (age 30) from Cleveland, OH

Giuseppe (age 29) from Las Vegas, NV

Gregg (age 31) from Los Angeles, CA

Hunter (age 26) from Tuscon, AZ

Josh Taylor (age 24) from Capetown St Africa / Miami, FL

Josh Teasley (age 31) from Los Angeles, CA

Lee (age 27) from Ann Arbor, MI

Leroy (age 28) from Philadelphia, PA

Luis (age 28) from Miami, FL

Matt B (age 30) from Nashville, TN

Matt F (age 28) from Atlanta, GA

Mike (age 25) from Los Angeles, CA

Quentin (age 29) from Atlanta, GA

Remy (age 27) from Indianapolis, IN

Robert (age 28) from Cranston, RI

Steven (age 22) from Miami, FL

Tashi (age 32) from San Francisco, CA

Tate (age 25) from San Antonio, TX

Back in the Groove trailer

Here's the official trailer for the series. At first glance, the cast isn't short on young attractive men. Check out what we mean.

How to watch Back in the Groove

Back in the Groove is a series that airs exclusively on Hulu in the US. Those hoping to watch will need to have a subscription to either Hulu + Live TV, the standalone Hulu service or the Disney Plus Bundle.

At this time, there is no information about a UK premiere.