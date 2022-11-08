ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'

Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
RadarOnline

‘Now We Don’t Have To Deal With It’: Aaron Carter’s Neighbor Trashes Late Pop Star Hours After His Death

Aaron Carter’s neighbor unloaded about the late pop star only hours after he was confirmed dead, RadarOnline.com has learned. The neighbor said Carter, 34, was a terror who caused havoc for the community with his girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer was in the process of selling his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, home for $799k at the time of his death.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Carter was found dead inside his bathtub. Police have yet to release any additional information but said they ruled out foul play. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail, “I'm sad what happened...
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy