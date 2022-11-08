Read full article on original website
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Kevin Bacon and Daughter Take on Meghan Trainor TikTok Dance Challenge in Cute Video
Kevin Bacon’s still got the moves—and he’s showing them off on Instagram!. The Footloose actor accepted a TikTok challenge alongside his 30-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon. In the heartwarming clip, the duo show off their choreographed moves to Meghan Trainor’s viral hit single, “Made You Look.”
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'
Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
‘Now We Don’t Have To Deal With It’: Aaron Carter’s Neighbor Trashes Late Pop Star Hours After His Death
Aaron Carter’s neighbor unloaded about the late pop star only hours after he was confirmed dead, RadarOnline.com has learned. The neighbor said Carter, 34, was a terror who caused havoc for the community with his girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer was in the process of selling his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, home for $799k at the time of his death.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Carter was found dead inside his bathtub. Police have yet to release any additional information but said they ruled out foul play. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail, “I'm sad what happened...
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?
Word on The Masked Singer street is that Ken Jeong will not be gracing us with his judge duties in at least one episode this season and we are massively bummed about it. We live for his wild guesses and sassy quips, which are almost as addictive as the horrifying costumes we endure each episode.
