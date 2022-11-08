Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Can Personality Affect Our Ability to Detect Infidelity?
In a recent study, increased romantic jealousy was associated with a higher likelihood of discovering an infidelity. Neuroticism was associated with increased jealousy and an increased tendency to discover a partner's infidelity. Openness to new experiences was associated with decreased jealousy and a decreased likelihood of discovering infidelity. New research...
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
A Woman Says An Older Guy She Briefly Dated Left Her 'Millions' & She Feels Weird Taking It
What would you do if someone you briefly dated several years ago suddenly died and left their millions of dollars to you?. A Reddit user confessed that she’s found herself in that awkward situation, and she's been feeling very weird about accepting the cash. The poster says she met...
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
Parents Discover Kid Curled Up By the Door Waiting for Them to Get Back From Date Night
Some think, however, it is indicative of something else...
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
I’m fuming after a neighbour left a note on my car telling me to move from my own space – what can I do?
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show an angry note left on their car by a neighbour. The post had people in the comments replying in disbelief at the audacity of the neighbour. Uploaded by Reddit user Kubrickfanclub_2, the post has the title: 'Somebody left this note on...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
A couple who both worked for Meta woke up to the same email telling them they'd been laid off
Jess White, a technical sourcer, was laid off weeks after returning to work from six months of parental leave, while Anthony White has also been let go.
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Man refuses to allow his wife to sleep once he wakes up for work at 4 a.m.: 'Step one, don't turn off the alarm clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My marriage was short, but I wish it were shorter. My husband and I had different work schedules. He worked early, leaving the house before sunrise.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
"I will make you suffer." A wife was asking for marital support from her seemingly emotionally abusive husband.
A marriage can survive difficult chapters, but it requires two things: mutual respect for the marital vows and commitment to the marriage from both parties. -Dr. Chloe Carmichael.
The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face
Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
CNBC
This 37-year-old quit her job and now makes $10,000 a month in passive income: 'I wanted to be my own boss'
In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.
I received a misdirected message that will devastate my wife. Can I skip telling her some parts? | Leading questions
While you can decide what to do with the information, it won’t change the facts, writes Eleanor Gordon-Smith
