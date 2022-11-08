Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Swagg gives his verdict on Warzone 2 and DMZ mode after playing early
The Warzone 2 and DMZ mode release date is just days away and Call of Duty content creator, Swagg, has revealed his thoughts on the upcoming BR. Warzone 2 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of 2022, with battle royale fans eager to delve into all the new changes. While Modern Warfare 2 has gotten off to a shaky start, both the casual and competitive CoD community will soon be able to compete in Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated with new M13B AR unlock methods
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed multiple different ways to unlock the upcoming M13B AR in Modern Warfare 2, leaving players confused and frustrated. With Warzone 2’s launch right around the corner, both Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for a lot of new content for Modern Warfare 2.
dexerto.com
Hogwarts Legacy confirms players can use 16 different combat spells at once
During the extended gameplay showcase, Avalanche Software confirmed that there are up to 20 usable combat spells in Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games and developer Avalanche Software first revealed the Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy in 2020, and fans have learned a lot about the game since. Avalanche showcased bits and...
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
dexerto.com
Dragapult revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release date, moves, stats, more
The official Pokemon Unite twitter account teased two upcoming picks joining the game: Urshifu and Dragapult. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming new pick in Pokemon Unite, who plays as a ranged castor that deals physical damage rather than special attack. Dragapult is a Dragon and Ghost type...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 streamer baffled by “stupid” DPS Moira duel in Top 500 game
Twitch streamer Harbleu couldn’t believe what he was watching after two Moira players in a Top 500 Overwatch 2 match engaged in a hilarious DPS standoff. Moira has been one of the most controversial Overwatch heroes since her addition to the roster thanks to her DPS capabilities, which many believe are low-skilled.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect takes shot at Infinity Ward over MW2 Riot Shields
Dr Disrespect has never been one to bite his tongue when he has a complaint about a game and after running into a Riot Shield user in a Free-For-All match, he let Infinity Ward know exactly how he felt about the weapon being in the game at all. Doc’s relationship...
dexerto.com
New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveals classes, combat & side quests
Hogwarts Legacy’s extended gameplay showcase revealed new details surrounding elements like classes, side quests, customization, and more. Hogwarts Legacy’s reveal back in 2020 shocked fans of the wizarding world as the franchise’s first AAA open-world RPG. Since its reveal two years ago developer Avalanche Software has shown...
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok finds huge Twitch success, but can’t topple Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok’s arrival has shaken up the gaming world in 2022. It found massive success on Twitch as hundreds of thousands watched their favorite streamers play, but it’s still trailing its Game of the Year rival: Elden Ring. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022’s...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect mocks CoD with Warzone 2 stream stats after not inviting him to event
Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect had a cheeky response to Call of Duty for not inviting him to the Warzone 2 event after revealing he had a monster broadcast on his end. Dr Disrespect remains one of the top streamers in the world even after his mysterious Twitch ban in the Summer of 2020, but he remains uninvited to numerous CoD events.
dexerto.com
Hoopa Unbound returned to Pokemon Go Elite Raids and fans are furious
Pokemon Go has announced Hoopa Unbound will again make appearances in Elite Raid battles. However, instead of excitement, fans are venting frustration about the difficulty and accessibility of the Raids. Pokemon Go players have opened their games following the November Teddiursa Community Day to again find maps saturated with 24-Hour...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2’s Santa Sena Border Crossing boasts awesome Breaking Bad easter egg
Eagle-eyed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have noticed a reference to acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad on the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map. Much has been said about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps since the game’s global launch on October 28, and no more so than Santa Sena Border Crossing.
dexerto.com
Overwatch November 15 update early patch notes: Zarya, D.Va, Genji & more nerfed
The first-ever big Overwatch 2 balance patch will be going live on November 15 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know about the mid-season update. The Overwatch 2 mid-season update will finally be deployed a little later than the developers...
dexerto.com
Among Us VR’s launch has top streamers like Disguised Toast, Ludwig returning to hit title
Among US VR has just dropped, with some of gaming’s biggest streamers like Disguised Toast and Ludwig hoping back online to play through the game together. The release of the game in virtual reality has brought it back to life on Twitch, too. Among Us broke out into the...
dexerto.com
Best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
Modern Warfare 2’s SA-B 50 is a powerful Marksman Rifle capable of taking over the battlefield and taking down the enemy in a few quick shots – but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout as well as the best perks, attachments, and equipment.
dexerto.com
Sonic Frontiers breaks series record for concurrent players on Steam
Sonic Frontiers has broken the series record high for concurrent players on Steam following its release and fairly positive reception. Sonic Frontiers is finally available for everyone to play and while the game has its ups and downs it seems the Blue Blur’s foray into open-world gameplay has done something right.
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
dexerto.com
Terrifying Pokemon Go glitch turns Ursaring into a monstrosity
Pokemon Go fans had the chance to jump in on Four-star Ursaring Raid Battles following the Teddiursa Community Day on November 13, and one player encountered a glitch that makes the bear a terrifying monster. Pokemon Go players had the opportunity to catch bundles of bears in the November Teddiursa...
dexerto.com
PointCrow reveals epic setup for IRL Mario Party event
YouTuber and Twitch streamer Eric “PointCrow” Morino showed off some behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming IRL Mario Party event. Plenty of content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch have gone above and beyond the norm of simply playing video games, such as Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live show.
dexerto.com
How to uninstall Valorant in 2022
Knowing how to uninstall Valorant can help you free up a lot of space, so here are all the steps you need to take to remove the game from your PC — as well as reinstalling it if you change your mind. Riot Games’ highly competitive FPS game, Valorant,...
Comments / 0