Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
Whatcom County facing snowplow driver shortage
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is not exactly a “snowmagedon,” but Whatcom County is warning it has a shortage of snowplow drivers for the coming season. The county says it has a serious shortage of employees who are licensed, qualified and experienced in driving snowplows. It is a...
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 9, 2022
LYNDEN — Treat yourself to a dazzling display of lights at Lynden’s 32nd annual Edaleen Dairy Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3.
Democrats still leading but races tightening in Whatcom County elections
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats are holding their leads in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district, but the races have tightened. Sharon Shewmake still leads Simon Sefzik for state senate, but the candidates are separated by fewer than 1000 votes. Incumbent Alicia Rule is ahead in the race for state...
These jobs pay a living wage with minimal requirements in Whatcom County, where to apply
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay enough for you and your family.
Democrats still lead after another vote count in local elections
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats continue to hold their leads in close races in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district. The tightest race is between Sharon Shewmake and Simon Sefzik for state senate where Shewmake leads by 947 votes. Alicia Rule and Joe Timmons still hold 2% leads in their...
These are the leaders in Whatcom County election races and initiatives
Ballot totals released Tuesday night included those that had been accepted, processed and scanned but not tabulated before the election deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Whatcom ballots are taking longer to count. Here’s why
A second round of ballot count totals was scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Democrats lead in local elections after first ballot count
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats are ahead following the first count of votes in the 42nd legislative district. Sharon Shewmake leads Simon Sefzik for state senate 51-49%. Incumbent Democrat Alicia Rule is ahead in the race for state House Position 1 52-48 % over Tawsha Dykstra Thompson. For state House...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula
Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
Two Maple Falls women arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – Two Maple Falls women have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department says investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Elesea Perez and 26-year-old Diana Sanchez Garcia. They were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
High school football playoffs begin this weekend
The high school football state playoffs begin this weekend with 4 Whatcom County teams in action. All 4 will be on the radio. Friday night there’s a doubleheader at Civic Stadium on KPUG. It actually starts Friday AFTERNOON as the top-ranked Lynden Lions take on Black Hills. That’s a 3:05 pre-game start and 3:30 kickoff. Follow that up with the Ferndale Golden Eagles facing the Kelso Hilanders at 7:00. Both games are on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
