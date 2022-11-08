ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
989kbay.com

Whatcom County facing snowplow driver shortage

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is not exactly a “snowmagedon,” but Whatcom County is warning it has a shortage of snowplow drivers for the coming season. The county says it has a serious shortage of employees who are licensed, qualified and experienced in driving snowplows. It is a...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Democrats still lead after another vote count in local elections

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats continue to hold their leads in close races in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district. The tightest race is between Sharon Shewmake and Simon Sefzik for state senate where Shewmake leads by 947 votes. Alicia Rule and Joe Timmons still hold 2% leads in their...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Democrats lead in local elections after first ballot count

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats are ahead following the first count of votes in the 42nd legislative district. Sharon Shewmake leads Simon Sefzik for state senate 51-49%. Incumbent Democrat Alicia Rule is ahead in the race for state House Position 1 52-48 % over Tawsha Dykstra Thompson. For state House...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula

Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
PORT ANGELES, WA
989kbay.com

Two Maple Falls women arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – Two Maple Falls women have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department says investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Elesea Perez and 26-year-old Diana Sanchez Garcia. They were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
989kbay.com

High school football playoffs begin this weekend

The high school football state playoffs begin this weekend with 4 Whatcom County teams in action. All 4 will be on the radio. Friday night there’s a doubleheader at Civic Stadium on KPUG. It actually starts Friday AFTERNOON as the top-ranked Lynden Lions take on Black Hills. That’s a 3:05 pre-game start and 3:30 kickoff. Follow that up with the Ferndale Golden Eagles facing the Kelso Hilanders at 7:00. Both games are on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy