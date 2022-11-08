As streak stretches on, Buccaneer volleyball's depth has them hopeful for the future

Grand Haven celebrate their district final victory over Zeeland East on Friday at West Ottawa High School. Sentinel photo / Cody Scanlan

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — While they’ve made a rougher go of it in the last two years, there’s no disputing that Grand Haven volleyball’s streak of district championships makes for very pretty reading.

Now up to 16 years thanks to last week’s victory over Zeeland East, regardless of result in Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Forest Hills Northern, 2022’s team can take solace in the late-season surge that made them winners of a trophy again.