Buying a prebuilt PC used to be something to scoff at. Things have changed though, as the fight for the top spot is an ongoing war for customer satisfaction. Getting a new PC, but don’t have the means to build it yourself? As PC gaming gets bigger, so too does the quality of prebuilt machines. These used to be a gamble of overpriced, under-specced, and poorly constructed machines. As the need for high-quality machines is needed at all levels of gaming, it’s lucky that these companies have upped their game since the wilderness years.

2 DAYS AGO