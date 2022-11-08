ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated with new M13B AR unlock methods

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed multiple different ways to unlock the upcoming M13B AR in Modern Warfare 2, leaving players confused and frustrated. With Warzone 2’s launch right around the corner, both Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for a lot of new content for Modern Warfare 2.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2’s Santa Sena Border Crossing boasts awesome Breaking Bad easter egg

Eagle-eyed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have noticed a reference to acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad on the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map. Much has been said about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps since the game’s global launch on October 28, and no more so than Santa Sena Border Crossing.
dexerto.com

TrueGameData reveals best Modern Warfare 2 guns to level up ahead of Warzone 2.0

Warzone YouTuber and Call of Duty expert TrueGameData has revealed his picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 weapons to level up ahead of Warzone 2.0’s release. Warzone 2.0 is confirmed to be launching alongside Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 on November 16. Plenty of details have been...
dexerto.com

Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
dexerto.com

Best prebuilt gaming PC in 2022: Budget, premium & more

Buying a prebuilt PC used to be something to scoff at. Things have changed though, as the fight for the top spot is an ongoing war for customer satisfaction. Getting a new PC, but don’t have the means to build it yourself? As PC gaming gets bigger, so too does the quality of prebuilt machines. These used to be a gamble of overpriced, under-specced, and poorly constructed machines. As the need for high-quality machines is needed at all levels of gaming, it’s lucky that these companies have upped their game since the wilderness years.
dexerto.com

Best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon Go & is High Horsepower any good?

Ursaluna has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, so we’re taking a look at its best moveset and the brand-new High Horsepower attack to see if it’s worth using. With the arrival of November 2022’s Community Day, Pokemon Go players around the world will now be using the power of the moonlight to evolve Teddiursa into its final evolution, the Ground/Normal-type Ursaluna from Legends Arceus.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends dev confirms fix coming for reload bug in Season 15

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that a fix is coming for the reload glitch that has plagued Season 15, especially when it comes to games on Broken Moon. The start of Apex Legends Season 15 has brought about some massive changes to the battle royale, with the arrival of both Catalyst and the new Broken Moon map.
dexerto.com

How to craft bombs in Harvestella: Level 2 Bomb recipe & how to unlock

Harvestella is filled with hidden treasures dotted around its dungeons and even your own farm. But to find them you need to get rid of those walls blocking them in with some handy bombs. Here’s how to build both a level 1 and a level 2 bomb in Harvestella.
dexerto.com

DeviantArt users furious as site automatically adds art to AI generators

DeviantArt users were left furious after the iconic art site launched new AI tools and controls, and automatically opted everyone’s existing artwork into AI datasets and prompts. DevianArt has been around for over 20 years and is still one of the most popular websites to upload your own custom...
dexerto.com

How to play Fortnite on PC, Android, iPhone & can you play on Chromebook?

If you’re wondering how to play Fortnite on your PC, then our handy guide has everything you need to know about downloading Epic Games’ popular battle royale title on PC, Android, or iPhone & whether you can play it on Chromebook. Fortnite continues to be one of the...
dexerto.com

Nvidia GeForce 526.86 driver update: MW2 stability, DLSS Super Resolution, more

Nvidia has launched the 526.86 GeForce Game Ready Driver update, which brings DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex to Modern Warfare 2 alongside improved stability and more. Alongside every major game release is yet another major GPU driver update from both AMD and Nvidia, which provides better support among other things.
dexerto.com

God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see

YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
dexerto.com

Pokemon already issuing Scarlet & Violet fans bans over “modified data”

The Pokemon Company released a statement that it will begin issuing a new wave of bans for players using “modified data” ahead of Scarlet & Violet’s launch. With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet nearly here, The Pokemon Company is gearing up for all the challenges that come with the launch of a new Generation.
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash

Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
dexerto.com

K’Sante receiving buff in next League of Legends update after middling launch

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is continuing to struggle in League of Legends following his launch. Riot are giving him a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 to tide things over, but big things could happen as Season 13 testing begins on live servers. K’Sante has made his entrance...
dexerto.com

How to enable TPM 2.0 for Windows 11

The TPM 2.0 security module is still causing some headaches here and there, but there are ways to get around Microsoft’s requirement for Windows 11. TPM 2.0 is a relatively old method of security, embedded into your system. If you’ve got a motherboard from the last five or so years, you’re in the clear. Your TPM might not be on, which could prevent you from installing Windows 11.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch 1.0.1 doesn’t fix performance issues

The details for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch have been leaked, and the patch notes revealed it isn’t a performance update, but rather a balance patch changing a plethora of Pokemon’s stats and movesets. A recent blog post on the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet...

