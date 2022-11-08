Here is yet another update of the long-standing DXY chart we have been presenting shown below -- again on the weekly timeframe: As we have been writing and re-iterated yesterday, "Although it may yet take some time for the DXY price to catch down to momentum, the target remains the prior breakout point around the 102-3 level. A lower-than-expected CPI print would probably accelerate the process."

1 DAY AGO