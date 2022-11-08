Read full article on original website
Asante declares commercial production at the Bibiani gold mine
The company said that gold production in September was above 9,300 ounces, 17% above the company's start up...
Pan American Silver posts net loss in Q3, flags softening precious metal prices and inflationary pressures
In Q3 2022, the company also produced 8.9 thousand tonnes of zinc (Q3 2021: 12.7 thousand tonnes), 4.4...
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven't been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system, the exchange said on Friday in a release. The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, launched a discussion paper on the subject in October, asking for market opinion.
Bank of Mexico hikes key rate to record 10% in split decision
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10.00% on Thursday, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent three-quarters of a percentage point increase. In a departure from...
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
Post CPI rally? Everything is fine!
Here is yet another update of the long-standing DXY chart we have been presenting shown below -- again on the weekly timeframe: As we have been writing and re-iterated yesterday, "Although it may yet take some time for the DXY price to catch down to momentum, the target remains the prior breakout point around the 102-3 level. A lower-than-expected CPI print would probably accelerate the process."
Mexico president talks up strong peso, warns of high interest rates
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said the Mexican peso's strength is good for the economy but warned, hours before the central bank announces its monetary policy decision, that rising interest rates can hurt the economy. Lopez Obrador said during a regular...
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
Credit Suisse set to raise $5 bln from two new debt issues
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) was set to raise a total of $5 billion from two debt sales on Wednesday but was forced to pay up to attract investors after a string of scandals and a broader rise in market borrowing costs. The debt sales comprised a...
Where are the stops? Thursday, November 10, gold and silver
Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
Saudi National Bank not concerned about Credit Suisse's governance
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank (SNB) said on Friday it had not come across any information that might raise concerns over the governance of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and was supportive of the transformation plan announced by the bank on Oct. 27. The comments came in response to...
Glencore says all stakeholders in agreement on Chad debt plan
DAKAR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore said on Friday that it was pleased with the outcome of debt negotiations with Chad and other creditors. "We are pleased that all stakeholders have agreed on how Chad's external debt should be treated," a spokesperson said. (Reporting by Nellie Peyton...
Silver joining copper in upcoming supply crunch
Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. In recent years, the global transition towards clean energy has stretched the need for the...
Dollar on track for biggest plunge since 2015 as investors exit crowded positions
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation. The scope of the dollar's moves against many currencies on Thursday...
Wall Street surges, dollar plunges as inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off,...
ASML launches 12 bln euro buyback, upgrades 2025 forecast
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), a key supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday said it would launch a 12 billion euro ($12.2 billion) share buyback programme to run through 2025. In an announcement ahead of an investors' day on Nov. 11, the company...
