Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
kitco.com
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
CNBC
Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth
Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
kitco.com
Hecla posts loss of $23.7 million in third quarter, notes lower metal prices and inflationary pressures
The company's Q3 2022 gold production of 44,747 ounces was in line with Q2 2022 and up 6%...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
kitco.com
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
kitco.com
Asante declares commercial production at the Bibiani gold mine
The company said that gold production in September was above 9,300 ounces, 17% above the company's start up...
freightwaves.com
Radiant pushes back financial filing again, provides preliminary FQ1 numbers
Radiant Logistics announced it has pushed back another financial filing. The company submitted a late-filing notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. The latest delay stems from a planned restatement of financial results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
Digital Music News
LiveOne Posts $23.5 Million In Q3 2022 Revenue, Forecasts $1 Billion Annual Income ‘Within a Five-Year Period’
In late October, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) execs indicated that their company would post record revenue and membership growth for Q3 2022. Now, the Los Angeles-headquartered business has officially unveiled the financials, including all-time-high quarterly revenue of about $23.53 million. LiveOne, which was ordered to pay $9.8 million to SoundExchange about...
kitco.com
Pan American Silver posts net loss in Q3, flags softening precious metal prices and inflationary pressures
In Q3 2022, the company also produced 8.9 thousand tonnes of zinc (Q3 2021: 12.7 thousand tonnes), 4.4...
NASDAQ
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are up 26.2% on Friday as of 1:52 p.m. ET, following the spatial-data company's release late yesterday of its third-quarter 2022 report. The stock's rise is largely attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings exceeding the Wall Street consensus estimate, as well as management increasing its full-year 2022 outlook for earnings. It also slightly raised the midpoint of its outlook range for annual subscription revenue.
Allbirds Losses Mount in Third Quarter
Losses nearly doubled for Allbirds Inc. in the third quarter as the company continued to work to lower supply chain costs and streamline its corporate structure in hopes of reaching profitability. After the close of the market on Tuesday, the San Francisco-based sustainable footwear and apparel brand said net losses...
kitco.com
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba (9988.HK) even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
teslarati.com
Polestar’s Q3 revenue and gross profit skyrocket, operating loss trims by 33%
Polestar’s (NASDAQ: PSNY) position as one of two global, pure electric vehicle makers was solidified with a strong Q3 earnings report that featured skyrocketing revenue and gross profit figures and an operating loss that was reduced by one-third. The Swedish automaker reiterated its 50,000-vehicle delivery goal, expecting Q4 to be its strongest three-month showing in company history.
