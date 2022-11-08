Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Related
Lox to see: an exhibit filled with Jewish deli food opens in Upper West Side
An exhibit entirely dedicated to Jewish deli food opened in the Upper West Side's New York Historical Society. It explores the classic deli foods and their cultural significance.
cohaitungchi.com
Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC
Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
therealdeal.com
FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC
The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Seattle: To be close to family and find a Brooklyn brownstone with a pool
Tom Batchelor and Matt Brandt had been looking for a bigger house to renovate in Seattle for over a year. Tired of getting outbid, they decided to move to NYC, where they could be closer to friends and family. They found their dream home in just one month. Here's their story.
A Brooklyn Rental Loft Shows How to Get a High-End Looking Home With Thrifted Finds
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I live in a two-bedroom Williamsburg loft. Designing this home has been a labor of love! I’m an interior designer (@intayriors), so it’s a true passion of mine. When we moved in 1.5 years ago, it was basically a huge white box with insanely high ceilings. By slowly decorating with mostly vintage pieces, it’s really become our own. I enjoy building character with objects I find at the great vintage stores in Brooklyn (Dobbin St. Coop, Home Union, Feng Sway to name a few). We love hosting people for dinner on the dining table that my dad built. Though dinner mostly consists of takeout since the kitchen is on the smaller side, but it does the job! I am very passionate about lighting. The giant windows provide good natural light during the day, but at night I try to keep things cozy and moody with accent lighting all over the apartment.
travelingformiles.com
Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it
Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
Eater
Greenwich Village Restaurant Accused of Discriminating Against Asian Customers in Viral TikTok Video
A TikTok video accusing Greenwich Village restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea of allegedly discriminating against Asian customers by giving them less desirable seats is going viral, the New York Post reports. User @Rokug4n posted the video on November 1, which to date has over 100,000 views, detailing their own recent experience at the restaurant, as well as screenshots of Yelp reviews from other Asian customers alleging similar discriminatory behavior, dating back months. “Let’s cut to the chase: One if by Land, Two if by Sea racially discriminates against nonwhite people, particularly Asians,” says the video creator. The upscale American spot routinely makes its way onto lists of romantic restaurants in New York City, and in 2020, Architectural Digest even lauded it as of the “romantic restaurants in the world.” The historic building was apparently once owned by Aaron Burr. Eater has reached out to One If By Land, Two If By Sea for comment.
designboom.com
glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street
Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
New York Post
Dreams come true for the whole family at American Dream
Believe it or not, it really is possible to ride waterslides and roller coasters, practice your downhill, shop, and enjoy both local and international cuisine all in one location – just a short trip from New York City. If you’re looking for an adventure for the whole family, shopping for the holidays, or enjoying a date night, American Dream is the ideal destination.
Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station
Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.
Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?
We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
A fresh country kitchen on the South Shore | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At a recent food competition over Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese, one sandwich contender stood out — the BEC at Fina’s Farmhouse. The Tottenville breakfast and lunch spot landed in a tie for second place. But we had to take a more intent look at the restaurant behind the dish, one that showed admirable attention to detail.
Best global eats on S.I. with Cantonese food and dim sum
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A full complement of dim sum is a rarity on Staten Island menus at the moment. But East Pacific at the Mall fills that void. Carts featuring 45 styles of the steamed bites come a-rolling each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and fans come from all over the region to dine at Helen and Peter Lau’s Cantonese eatery.
Which cars on the market hold their value the best, worst over time?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With sky-high prices for both new and used vehicles, buyers will want to ensure that the next car they purchase will hold its value in the coming years. But not all models retain their value as well as others.
westchesterfamily.com
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
therealdeal.com
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
Comments / 0