cohaitungchi.com

Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC

Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo

The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC

The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

A Brooklyn Rental Loft Shows How to Get a High-End Looking Home With Thrifted Finds

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I live in a two-bedroom Williamsburg loft. Designing this home has been a labor of love! I’m an interior designer (@intayriors), so it’s a true passion of mine. When we moved in 1.5 years ago, it was basically a huge white box with insanely high ceilings. By slowly decorating with mostly vintage pieces, it’s really become our own. I enjoy building character with objects I find at the great vintage stores in Brooklyn (Dobbin St. Coop, Home Union, Feng Sway to name a few). We love hosting people for dinner on the dining table that my dad built. Though dinner mostly consists of takeout since the kitchen is on the smaller side, but it does the job! I am very passionate about lighting. The giant windows provide good natural light during the day, but at night I try to keep things cozy and moody with accent lighting all over the apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
travelingformiles.com

Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Greenwich Village Restaurant Accused of Discriminating Against Asian Customers in Viral TikTok Video

A TikTok video accusing Greenwich Village restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea of allegedly discriminating against Asian customers by giving them less desirable seats is going viral, the New York Post reports. User @Rokug4n posted the video on November 1, which to date has over 100,000 views, detailing their own recent experience at the restaurant, as well as screenshots of Yelp reviews from other Asian customers alleging similar discriminatory behavior, dating back months. “Let’s cut to the chase: One if by Land, Two if by Sea racially discriminates against nonwhite people, particularly Asians,” says the video creator. The upscale American spot routinely makes its way onto lists of romantic restaurants in New York City, and in 2020, Architectural Digest even lauded it as of the “romantic restaurants in the world.” The historic building was apparently once owned by Aaron Burr. Eater has reached out to One If By Land, Two If By Sea for comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
designboom.com

glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street

Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dreams come true for the whole family at American Dream

Believe it or not, it really is possible to ride waterslides and roller coasters, practice your downhill, shop, and enjoy both local and international cuisine all in one location – just a short trip from New York City. If you’re looking for an adventure for the whole family, shopping for the holidays, or enjoying a date night, American Dream is the ideal destination.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs

We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing

Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

