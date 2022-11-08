On Friday (11 November 2022), Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on this week’s collapse of crypto exchange FTX. As you probably now, Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX, took to Twitter on Thursday (10 November 2022) to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX International:

