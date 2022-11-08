ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout

Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
cryptoglobe.com

BitMEX Co-Founder on Future of Crypto Market in the Wake of Collapse of FTX Empire

On Wednesday (9 November 2022), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on troubled crypto exchange FTX and how its potential bankruptcy could affect the crypto market. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes how FTX and sister company Alameda...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Exchange Uphold Launches Debit Card With $XRP Rewards

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has announced the launch of a new crypto-linked debit card for customers in the United Kingdom offering them reward rates of up to 4% in the $XRP digital currency. According to a press released shared with CryptoGlobe, Uphold’s cryptocurrency debit card won’t charge non-sterling transaction fees,...
cryptoglobe.com

Web3 Angel Investor Jason Choi on the Mistakes of the ‘Crypto Genius’ Who Runs FTX

On Friday (11 November 2022), crypto-focused angel investor Jason Choi, who is Founder of the Blockcrunch podcast, shared his thoughts at the actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX. Here is how a Vice report published yesterday described SBF:. “Thirty-year-old...
cryptoglobe.com

Bloomberg Strategist: In Aftermath of FTX Collapse, Bitcoin Could Revisit $10K Support

Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire could impact Bitcoin price in the next several weeks. On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin on FTX’s “Virtue Signalling”

On Friday (11 November 2022), Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on this week’s collapse of crypto exchange FTX. As you probably now, Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX, took to Twitter on Thursday (10 November 2022) to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX International:

Comments / 0

Community Policy