NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout
Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
BitMEX Co-Founder on Future of Crypto Market in the Wake of Collapse of FTX Empire
On Wednesday (9 November 2022), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on troubled crypto exchange FTX and how its potential bankruptcy could affect the crypto market. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes how FTX and sister company Alameda...
Crypto Exchange Uphold Launches Debit Card With $XRP Rewards
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has announced the launch of a new crypto-linked debit card for customers in the United Kingdom offering them reward rates of up to 4% in the $XRP digital currency. According to a press released shared with CryptoGlobe, Uphold’s cryptocurrency debit card won’t charge non-sterling transaction fees,...
Web3 Angel Investor Jason Choi on the Mistakes of the ‘Crypto Genius’ Who Runs FTX
On Friday (11 November 2022), crypto-focused angel investor Jason Choi, who is Founder of the Blockcrunch podcast, shared his thoughts at the actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX. Here is how a Vice report published yesterday described SBF:. “Thirty-year-old...
Bloomberg Strategist: In Aftermath of FTX Collapse, Bitcoin Could Revisit $10K Support
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire could impact Bitcoin price in the next several weeks. On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price could Plunge to $13,000 Amid ‘Cascade of Margin Calls’, JPMorgan Strategists Say
Strategists at Wall Street giant JPMorgan have suggested that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could collapse to $13,000 amid a “cascade of margin calls” triggered by the liquidity crisis at popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to a report from Bloomberg, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a...
Ethereum ($ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin on FTX’s “Virtue Signalling”
On Friday (11 November 2022), Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on this week’s collapse of crypto exchange FTX. As you probably now, Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX, took to Twitter on Thursday (10 November 2022) to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX International:
Kraken Founder on FTX CEO’s ‘Sociopathic Behavior’: “I’m really Trying To Control My Rage”
On Thursday (10 November 2022), Jesse Powell, Co-Founder (and former CEO) of crypto exchange Kraken found time to comment on the alleged actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes...
‘Payment Stablecoins’ Could Lead to ‘Disintermediation of Traditional Banks’, Says Acting FDIC Chair
In a recent speech, Martin J. Gruenberg, who has been the Acting Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Board of Directors since 5 February 2022, shared his thoughts on “the prudential regulation of crypto–assets.”. Here is how Wikipedia describes the FDIC:. “The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation...
Elon Explains Why He Did Not Believe That SBF Had $3 Billion ‘Liquid’ To Invest in Twitter
On Saturday (12 November 2012), SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed that back in April he had asked Morgan Stanley’s Michael Grimes if former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”) really had $3 billion in liquid assets to invest in Twitter. It all started when...
