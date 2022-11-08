Read full article on original website
usm.edu
Partnership Helps Smooth Pathway for Co-Lin Students to USM Honors College
Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims, left, and University of Southern Mississippi President Dr. Joe Paul sign the MOU. (Photo by Kelly Dunn, USM Photo Services) The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) have committed to providing Co-Lin honor students with a smooth pathway...
usm.edu
Gab Reisman Named 2022-23 USM Blaine Quarnstrom Playwright in Residence
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) English and Theatre programs are set to host the 2022-23 Blaine Quarnstrom Playwright Series Nov. 16-19 featuring New York/New Orleans based playwright and producer Gab Reisman. The series will be held on USM’s Hattiesburg campus. As a playwright-in-residence she will conduct: two public...
usm.edu
Longtime USM Scientist Honored with Prestigious Fisheries Award
Pictured left to right: Read Hendon, Harriet Perry, Jill Hendon, and Lisa Hendon. Read Hendon and Harriet Perry are former directors of the Center for Fisheries Research and Development. Jill Hendon serves as the current director. Lisa Hendon previous worked at CFRD. Recognized as a “fishery giant” and affectionately known...
sm2media.com
Faculty Senate blindsided by USM statement on Volleyball Gym Welfare Scandal
Late last week there were new developments in the alleged welfare fraud scandal. USM released a statement announcing their intentions to use campus facilities “for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals.” The Mississippi Department of Human Services, IHL President Tom Duff and USM’s Faculty Senate responded, all voicing concerns about the university’s handling of the scandal and plans for restitution.
usm.edu
Winners Announced in USM’s Annual Three-Minute Thesis Competition
Evan Stacy, a Ph.D. candidate in polymer science and engineering, was named Grand Champion in the annual Three-Minute Thesis Competition (3MT®) held Nov. 2-4 at the Thad Cochran Center on The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)’s Hattiesburg campus. A native of Louisville, Ky., Stacy captured the overall prize...
usm.edu
Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 on Hattiesburg Campus
The Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in The Joe Paul Student Theater, located on the second floor of the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The winner will go on to compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg in June 2023; Kat Adcox is the reigning Miss USM.
athleticbusiness.com
Petal HS Powers Forward On New Turf, Shock Pad System
Petal, Miss. – “We want to put our kids in the best position to be successful,” says Petal High School Head Football Coach Allen Glenn. The attention to detail is what sets Petal apart. Pride and safety are on full display at the renovated multi-purpose field for the Petal Panthers. Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system, with Ecotherm® infill, and Cushdrain® shock pad.
usm.edu
USM Wesley Foundation Seeks Support for Worldwide Wishes Campaign to Provide Christmas Gifts for International Students; will host Thanksgiving Luncheon
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Wesley Foundation will hold its second annual Wesley Worldwide Wishes campaign to provide Christmas presents for international students who cannot go home for the holidays. Wesley Worldwide Wishes is like Angel Tree, in which individuals choose a name from a tree at the USM...
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
WDAM-TV
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
WDAM-TV
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
ourmshome.com
Laurel High School Senior Awarded Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship
Micah Hill, Laurel High School senior, was recently awarded the Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship by the National Honor Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize female scholars who have demonstrated strong leadership skills and community involvement – embodying the spirit of Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) within their own communities.
WDAM-TV
71st annual Chi Omega sorority Songfest charity competition set for Tuesday night
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Sororities and fraternities are getting their vocal cords ready for a longstanding University of Southern Mississippi tradition just in time for the holiday season. The Chi Omega sorority’s Songfest Charity Competition has been on the Golden Eagle’s campus for 71 years. Serena Howell, the...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
Lamar County approves alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
New date announced for Amy Grant’s Hattiesburg concert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg announced the rescheduled date for the Amy Grant concert. The new date will be on September 30, 2023. Grant’s management announced the postponement of her touring schedule in September 2022 to her needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in […]
WDAM-TV
Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer, light wine and light spirits are expected to soon be available across Lamar County. Voters Tuesday passed a referendum that would allow the sale of alcohol county-wide. County leaders say once the election is certified, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors will to have...
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
Laurel, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
