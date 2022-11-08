Read full article on original website
usm.edu
Partnership Helps Smooth Pathway for Co-Lin Students to USM Honors College
Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims, left, and University of Southern Mississippi President Dr. Joe Paul sign the MOU. (Photo by Kelly Dunn, USM Photo Services) The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) have committed to providing Co-Lin honor students with a smooth pathway...
usm.edu
Gab Reisman Named 2022-23 USM Blaine Quarnstrom Playwright in Residence
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) English and Theatre programs are set to host the 2022-23 Blaine Quarnstrom Playwright Series Nov. 16-19 featuring New York/New Orleans based playwright and producer Gab Reisman. The series will be held on USM’s Hattiesburg campus. As a playwright-in-residence she will conduct: two public...
usm.edu
Winners Announced in USM’s Annual Three-Minute Thesis Competition
Evan Stacy, a Ph.D. candidate in polymer science and engineering, was named Grand Champion in the annual Three-Minute Thesis Competition (3MT®) held Nov. 2-4 at the Thad Cochran Center on The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)’s Hattiesburg campus. A native of Louisville, Ky., Stacy captured the overall prize...
usm.edu
Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 on Hattiesburg Campus
The Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in The Joe Paul Student Theater, located on the second floor of the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The winner will go on to compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg in June 2023; Kat Adcox is the reigning Miss USM.
sm2media.com
Faculty Senate blindsided by USM statement on Volleyball Gym Welfare Scandal
Late last week there were new developments in the alleged welfare fraud scandal. USM released a statement announcing their intentions to use campus facilities “for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals.” The Mississippi Department of Human Services, IHL President Tom Duff and USM’s Faculty Senate responded, all voicing concerns about the university’s handling of the scandal and plans for restitution.
usm.edu
USM Wesley Foundation Seeks Support for Worldwide Wishes Campaign to Provide Christmas Gifts for International Students; will host Thanksgiving Luncheon
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Wesley Foundation will hold its second annual Wesley Worldwide Wishes campaign to provide Christmas presents for international students who cannot go home for the holidays. Wesley Worldwide Wishes is like Angel Tree, in which individuals choose a name from a tree at the USM...
magnoliastatelive.com
Only Mississippi female killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom to be honored with statue
Marine Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova will be immortalized with a statue in her honor at Camp Shelby this week. Casanova, of McComb, was the first and only female service member from Mississippi killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one of only three in all operations during the extensive Global War on Terror.
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday. Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county. George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February […]
impact601.com
Guest takes Jasper County; while Jimmie Smith bests incumbent Bolden for East Jasper School Board seat
It was a busy night at the Jasper County Courthouse as votes were tallied and results from all precincts were in by 8:10 p.m., with a new board member taking a seat in the East Jasper School District. The following seats were up for grabs:. US House of Representatives 3rd...
Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia. Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.
Lamar County approves alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
Mississippi Press
Prep Roundup: Moss Point wins playoff opener; Gautier falls short in bid to upset Picayune
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Putting their early-season struggles behind them, the Moss Point Tigers began the postseason with an impressive 48-6 win over Forrest County AHS in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. Running backs Taboris Charles and Jamarious Brown led the offense, with Charles...
WDAM-TV
Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer, light wine and light spirits are expected to soon be available across Lamar County. Voters Tuesday passed a referendum that would allow the sale of alcohol county-wide. County leaders say once the election is certified, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors will to have...
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
mageenews.com
“The Lord is good to those whose hope is in Him.”
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scripture for today is found in Lamentations 3:25: “The Lord is good to those whose hope is in Him, to the one who seeks Him.” Again, we have a promise from God: He desires and wants to have a close, loving association with us, His creation, His children. We have assurance that He will reward us with love and bountiful blessings if we comply. My prayer is, “Help me to be more like You, Lord, and less like me!”
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
