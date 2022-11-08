Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scripture for today is found in Lamentations 3:25: “The Lord is good to those whose hope is in Him, to the one who seeks Him.” Again, we have a promise from God: He desires and wants to have a close, loving association with us, His creation, His children. We have assurance that He will reward us with love and bountiful blessings if we comply. My prayer is, “Help me to be more like You, Lord, and less like me!”

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO