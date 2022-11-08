Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Bedrock to bring first independent 'carrier hotel' data center to downtown Detroit
Bedrock announced Thursday it has partnered with Raeden, a Delaware-based digital infrastructure platform provider, to bring what it says is the first independent carrier hotel in downtown Detroit. The carrier hotel, which is a co-located data center, will begin operations this month in Bedrock’s 615 West Lafayette property, the former...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
Construction alert: I-696, I-94 and I-75 closures in Metro Detroit this weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation wants Metro Detroit drivers to know about a couple of freeway closures coming up this weekend: I-696 in Oakland County and I-94 in Detroit.
electrek.co
Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard
Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge beam setting
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River overpass about I-94 this weekend, if the weather cooperates. Crews will be closing down westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting 9 p.m. on Friday. The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The works was scheduled to begin last weekend, but high winds caused MDOT to postpone the project. MDOT says westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. The new Grand River overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1952. MDOT says this bridge is a $14.6 million project and it's scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.
Metro Detroit restaurants dealing with nationwide lettuce shortage, price spike
A nationwide lettuce shortage has caused the price to soar. You may have noticed at the grocery store. Metro Detroit restaurants report feeling the pinch.
dbusiness.com
Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020
Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Parts Manufacturer to Create More Than 1,500 Jobs in Michigan with 3 Expansions
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier plans to...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
fox2detroit.com
Gravel hauler loses trailer on I-75, spilling load of dirt on freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several lanes on I-75 are closed after a gravel hauler lost a trailer, causing dirt to be spilled on the freeway. Michigan State Police currently have the right and the center line closed on southbound I-75 near Canfiff. Police say a gravel hauler and a passenger...
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Several counties searching for snow plow drivers this winter
It might not feel like winter, but it is just around the corner. So counties are looking for snow plow drivers and like other industries, there is a worker shortage.
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
Tv20detroit.com
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Woods gem Ahee Jewelers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe Woods, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, was founded by Edmund T. “Ed” Ahee and his wife, Bettejean, seen here in this photo from the 1980s. Photo provided by the Ahee family. In this photo from the 1980s, Ahee Jewelers patriarch...
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
michiganchronicle.com
2022 Michigan General Election Results
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit cleans up illegal dumping site that contained abandoned vehicles, houses
DETROIT – A lot on Detroit’s west side is getting cleaned up after a video shows the illegal dumping issues going on in that neighborhood. The lot is off Grandview Street south of 8 Mile Road and on Tuesday the city responded to the mess that was left in front of an abandoned home.
