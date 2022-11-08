ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Bedrock to bring first independent 'carrier hotel' data center to downtown Detroit

Bedrock announced Thursday it has partnered with Raeden, a Delaware-based digital infrastructure platform provider, to bring what it says is the first independent carrier hotel in downtown Detroit. The carrier hotel, which is a co-located data center, will begin operations this month in Bedrock’s 615 West Lafayette property, the former...
DETROIT, MI
electrek.co

Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard

Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge beam setting

(CBS DETROIT) -  Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River overpass about I-94 this weekend, if the weather cooperates. Crews will be closing down westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting 9 p.m. on Friday. The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The works was scheduled to begin last weekend, but high winds caused MDOT to postpone the project. MDOT says westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.  The new Grand River overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1952. MDOT says this bridge is a $14.6 million project and it's scheduled to be completed in spring 2023. 
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020

Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

2022 Michigan General Election Results

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI

