Natick, MA

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -  WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes. The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill. "In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them....
NATICK, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872

Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

This $38M Estate Is on Track to Be Weston's Most Expensive Sale Ever

A $38 million listing in Weston is on track to set a record for most expensive property sale ever in one of state's richest communities. With a 17,000 square-foot home set on 12.6 acres of rolling meadows abutting the Weston reservoir, the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house was designed to integrate the outdoors with the indoors.
WESTON, MA
natickreport.com

We toured Natick’s historic Walnut Hill neighborhood

We joined Natick Historical Society volunteer and local tour guide Vincent Vittoria for a walking tour of Natick’s Walnut Hill neighborhood earlier this fall when the foliage set off the beautiful homes of the historic area. Vittoria, a Walnut Hill resident, gave a group of about 15 an engaging...
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston’s Police Commissioner Michael Cox discusses Boston violence with Anchor Vanessa Welch

BOSTON — New Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox says the community needs to work together to help the department address the recent rash of violence in the city. In a one-on-one interview with Boston 25 News Anchor Vanessa Welch Cox says crime statistics reflect Boston is a safe city despite that recent uptick in violence, “It just emphasizes the need that we continue to need to partner and we need to be vigilant about making sure our community stays safe by us coming together.”
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Battling 3-Alarm House Fire

NATICK – Firefighters in Natick are battling a 3-alarm house fire this morning, November 9. The fire is in a 2-story house at 11 Union Street, according to the scanner. Scanner has possibly a person inside still. This has not been confirmed. Initial report has the fire in the...
NATICK, MA

