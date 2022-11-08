ATHENS, GREECE — Authorities ordered an Emirates flight to a New York City-area airport to return to Athens International Airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns Thursday, but police said nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked. Public ERT television said the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request, when asked by The Associated Press.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO