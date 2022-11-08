Read full article on original website
Degrowth: A dangerous idea or the answer to the world's biggest crisis?
CNN — Conventional economic logic hinges on a core assumption: Bigger economies are better, and finding ways to maintain or boost growth is paramount to improving society. But what if growth is at best doing little to fix the world's problems, and at worst fostering the destruction of the planet and jeopardizing its future?
The biggest wild card in the climate crisis
CNN — Negative emissions. Carbon capture. Net zero. It can be daunting, and a little exhausting, keeping up with the terminology from the annual UN climate talks, known as COP27, which are taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But CNN's coverage can help you understand what's at stake, what...
What causes mysterious 'fairy circles' in the Namib desert? A new scientific study offers answers
CNN — For over 50 years, ecologists have studied and debated the mystery of the Namib Desert's "fairy circles," circular patches, mostly barren of grass, that have spread across 1,100 miles in the arid grasslands of Southern Africa. Despite their whimsical name, akin to the term "fairy rings" for...
Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and...
France suspends deal to take in thousands of asylum-seekers currently in Italy after row over ship
CNN — The diplomatic fallout between France and Italy over a stranded migrant ship in the Mediterranean Sea is far from over. The French government on Thursday suspended a deal to take 3,500 asylum-seekers currently in Italy, as Paris criticized the newly appointed right-wing Italian government of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni for not accepting passengers from the Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship.
China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers
CNN — China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, as it begins to ease its stringent zero-Covid policy. The new measures were announced Friday following a meeting by the ruling Communist Party's top...
The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow
CNN — The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United Kingdom is...
Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found
ATHENS, GREECE — Authorities ordered an Emirates flight to a New York City-area airport to return to Athens International Airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns Thursday, but police said nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked. Public ERT television said the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request, when asked by The Associated Press.
Tigray War Fast Facts
CNN — Here's a look at the armed conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and forces of the previously dominant political party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The Tigray conflict, which began in 2020, has left thousands dead,...
