ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. She believes that we are going to see a very active flu season. She encouraged everyone to get...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Holiday Tree lighting at the Shops at Crystals

A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. Clark County registrar speaks as vote count goes …. On the heels of many elections being called in the state of Nevada Friday, one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

106-year-old veteran reflects on service, meaning of Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Vincent Shank, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, and P.O.W participated in the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade and reflected on what the day means to him. “The turnout was fantastic, said Shank, “they were grateful and wanted to shake my hand and say how great it was to talk to us in person.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy