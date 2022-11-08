Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. She believes that we are going to see a very active flu season. She encouraged everyone to get...
8newsnow.com
Holiday Tree lighting at the Shops at Crystals
A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. Clark County registrar speaks as vote count goes …. On the heels of many elections being called in the state of Nevada Friday, one...
8newsnow.com
Fallen Nevada State Trooper Micah May to be honored at Tournament of the Roses Parade
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May will be honored at one of the nation's most elaborate and famous parades early next year for his organ donation after he was killed in the line of duty in Las Vegas. Fallen Nevada State Trooper Micah May to be honored …
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas’ first family reburied after nearly 50 years in a lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of Las Vegas’ first families has returned home after half a century in a lab. The bodies were uncovered in 1975, according to Historian Joe Thomson, by former UNLV anthropology professor Sheilagh Brooks. But, her promise to soon return the bodies after digging them up took nearly 50 years to do.
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
8newsnow.com
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run
A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. ‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family …. A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later.
8newsnow.com
Henderson man says mechanic won’t return car after promise to repair it a year ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man told 8 News Now he is at his wits end after experiencing what he calls a “nightmare” with a local mechanic. Aaron Schlivka said he dropped his car off at Duaine’s Automotive for repairs in November 2021 and even paid part of the price he was quoted but hasn’t gotten it back.
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
8newsnow.com
Clark County Registrar: Nearly 16K more ballots to be added to totals later today; 50K still need to be counted
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All eyes in the nation are on Nevada waiting for the final results of Tuesday’s midterm election, specifically the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and Adam Laxalt, the Republican Senate candidate trying to unseat her. Clark County Registrar...
8newsnow.com
‘It was a different experience,’ UNLV veteran center helps vets go back to school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I wanted to serve to make my parents proud.”. Andrew Ho, 30, enlisted in the air force and served for 7 years. When his contract ended, he said continuing his education was his goal, but adjusting to civilian life was not easy. “It was...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas Police: Pregnant juvenile hospitalized after being hit by car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A pregnant juvenile is in critical condition after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday at Winder Avenue and Losee Road (just south of East Ann Road). Police claim the...
8newsnow.com
106-year-old veteran reflects on service, meaning of Veterans Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Vincent Shank, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, and P.O.W participated in the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade and reflected on what the day means to him. “The turnout was fantastic, said Shank, “they were grateful and wanted to shake my hand and say how great it was to talk to us in person.”
Comments / 0