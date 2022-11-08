Read full article on original website
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side march into Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez... as Blues poor run under Graham Potter continues
A good night for Manchester City and indeed for England manager Gareth Southgate. This was one of Jack Grealish’s livelier performances of the season while Kalvin Phillips returned from injury to play his first minutes since September as a substitute. Both players can expect to be on England’s plane to Qatar next week.
Newcastle (3) 0 - 0 (2) Crystal Palace - Pope's heroics see Newcastle progress
Nick Pope, Dan Burn, and Sean Longstaff were the only ones to remain on the side for the visit of Crystal Palace, as Eddie Howe rung the changes. Starts for Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson, and Jonjo Shelvey did give supporters some excitement before kick-off. That excitement was short-lived in what was a subdued St James’ Park. The performance of both sides matched the atmosphere—flat.
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool head to Southampton tomorrow evening, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea FC
3 Up - Stefan Ortega Moreno - Man City have the backup goalkeeper spot sorted. Ortega was rock solid in net against Chelsea. The German made several vital saves, including stopping 2 close-range 1-v-1 chances from youngster Lewis Hall. Stefan faced quality chances throughout the match and dispatched them all with calm confidence.
Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries
Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
England fans ‘must not worry’ about Harry Kane’s fitness, insists Conte
Antonio Conte has moved to reassure England fans over Harry Kane’s World Cup fitness after saying the striker was ‘very, very tired’ in midweek
Fan Letters: How do these young players get experience?
You kindly printed a posting from me a few weeks back after the defeat by Burnley in which I stated I believed Tony Mowbray to be tactically inept in that game. It gives me no pleasure at all to reiterate that message after the latest toothless showing against Cardiff. We...
Ben Wiles: Rotherham United midfielder reflects on 'special' win over Sheffield United
Rotherham midfielder Ben Wiles has called their victory over Sheffield United "one of the proudest moments of his career". The 23-year-old, who is the grandson of former Blades defender Eddie Colquhoun, scored the only goal as the Millers claimed their first win at Bramall Lane in 42 years. "It meant...
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
Southampton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Southampton have...not been in good form this season. They come into this match in 18th, with 12 points and a goal differential of -12. They last won against Bournemouth in the league (1-0 on October 19th), and this was their first win since a 2-1 against Chelsea at the end of August. They progressed through the League Cup this midweek via penalties against Sheffield Wednesday.
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: Rotation, rotation, rotation and Omari Hutchinson!
Chelsea are going through a rough patch at the moment and the opposition isn’t getting any easier. There are only two more games to go before the World cup break and it would be great to leave things on a positive note. The question is how much rotation will come into play.
Manchester City v Brentford - Head-to-Head
Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium as the first half of the season comes to an early close. Following this weekend’s fixtures, many blues will be heading to Qatar to take part in the World Cup, and City fans will be crossing their fingers in the hope that they come back from the tournament without injury. But first, they take on Brentford, and their top scorer Ivan Toney will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Taylor why he should have been picked for the England squad.
Saudi Arabian owners invest £70m more into Newcastle
Newcastle United’s Saudi Arabia-linked owners, led by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, have invested a further £70m into the Tyneside club, as announced on the own NUFC website on Wednesday. This capital will be destined to “finance investment in infrastructure and day-to-day operations.” Stated in the note released to the press...
Tottenham’s Kane, Dier named to England World Cup squad
Tis the season for World Cup squad announcements! England just announced their final roster for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, and two Tottenham Hotspur players made the cut. Eric Dier and Harry Kane were both named Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad. Harry Kane is no surprise, of course...
