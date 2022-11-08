Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium as the first half of the season comes to an early close. Following this weekend’s fixtures, many blues will be heading to Qatar to take part in the World Cup, and City fans will be crossing their fingers in the hope that they come back from the tournament without injury. But first, they take on Brentford, and their top scorer Ivan Toney will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Taylor why he should have been picked for the England squad.

12 HOURS AGO