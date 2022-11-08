Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
The $60 Monitor Worth Having on Your Desk
Thanks to the popularity of mini touchscreen monitors, these little screens are more available and affordable than ever. For this reason, now might be a good time for photographers to add one to their existing setup. Once in a while, someone creatively uses an existing product in an interesting way....
Fstoppers
Color Grading in Photoshop in Possible for Everyone: We Review Infinite Color
Infinite Color for Infinite Tools is a color grading plugin for Photoshop. We put it through its paces. The great thing about photography is that it is so varied. We photographers all have tastes and different skill sets. Color grading is one of those things that some take to and others don’t. I appreciate it when it is done well, but I have never turned my hand to it with any seriousness. There are three reasons for this, and I suspect others will have similar experiences. Firstly, my photographic style and usual subjects don’t lend themselves to the technique. Secondly, I don’t particularly relish spending hours in front of my computer processing photos.
Fstoppers
Hands-On Experience With the 'World's Best Pocket Camera'
There is a quiet rise of small, pocketable cameras when it comes to popularity. In this video, James Popsys gives his thoughts on the little Ricoh after spending some time shooting with it. So, if you're in the market for one, take a look. The Ricoh GR IIIx is a...
Fstoppers
We Might Have to Wait a While for Canon's Flagship Mirrorless Camera
The Canon EOS R3 is currently Canon's most powerful mirrorless camera, and it offers some impressive features and capabilities that have impressed most of its users. Nonetheless, the title of "flagship" will eventually belong to the EOS R1. It looks like we might have to wait a while for that, though.
The First Cut of “Easy Rider” Was Over Four Hours Long
Some influential films leave their mark on the industry with a bit of subtlety. That influence is there if you know to look for it, but it isn’t the kind of thing that makes the movie in question a household name. For others, though, the very title of a film can serve as shorthand for an entire genre or movement. There’s a reason why Peter Biskind titled a book on filmmaking history Easy Riders, Raging Bulls, after all — director Dennis Hopper’s 1969 film had an outsized cultural impact.
Fstoppers
How to Take Great Landscape Photos in the Wrong Weather
Perhaps one of the trickiest parts of landscape photography is that you get no control over the light or the conditions, and while paying attention to weather forecasts and planning ahead can increase your chances of getting the shots you want, things will not always work out like you had hoped or expected. That does not mean you should pack up and go home, though. This great video tutorial will show you how to tackle the wrong weather and still come home with worthwhile images.
Fstoppers
8 Steps to Creating a Landscape Photo
Landscape photography takes the confluence of a variety of factors: technical skill, creative vision, time management, ability to predict conditions, and often, just a little bit of luck. If you would like to get your landscape photography on the right track, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you an eight-step process to creating a compelling image.
Fstoppers
Gearing Up for Senior Portrait Photography
While senior portrait season is still a few months away, the time to gear up for it is upon us, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday deals just on the horizon. If you're starting out and looking to get into this style of photography, here are a few options from photographer and YouTuber Michelle Nichols.
Comments / 0