Infinite Color for Infinite Tools is a color grading plugin for Photoshop. We put it through its paces. The great thing about photography is that it is so varied. We photographers all have tastes and different skill sets. Color grading is one of those things that some take to and others don’t. I appreciate it when it is done well, but I have never turned my hand to it with any seriousness. There are three reasons for this, and I suspect others will have similar experiences. Firstly, my photographic style and usual subjects don’t lend themselves to the technique. Secondly, I don’t particularly relish spending hours in front of my computer processing photos.

1 DAY AGO