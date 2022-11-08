LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Senate Democrats ushered in a new era of leadership Thursday, selecting Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks as the chamber's first female majority leader after midterm victories that are expected to give the party full control for the first time since 1983.Democrats are likely to take full control of the state government starting in 2023 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being reelected Tuesday to a second four-year term and the new Senate majority. Democrats have claimed, and Republicans have conceded, that Democrats will flip the state House as well.Brinks listed the economy, education and reproductive rights...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO