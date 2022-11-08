ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Newsweek

Democrats Flip State Senate Held by Republicans for 40 Years

Democrats have flipped the Michigan state senate, which had been held by Republicans for almost 40 years. All 38 seats in the upper chamber of the Michigan Legislature were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Democrats have not controlled the Michigan Senate since the early 1980s, but political district maps...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Pennsylvania Republicans have regrets. A lot of them.

SOUL SEARCHING — The midterm election was a letdown for the GOP across the map. But no one had it quite so bad as Pennsylvania’s Republicans. Their candidates not only underperformed expectations — they got swept under a blue wave. Democrats in Pennsylvania won the races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

NotedDC — What the House GOP plans to investigate in majority

NotedDC is a newsletter from The Hill looking at the politics, policy and people behind the stories in Washington. Sign up in the box below or online here. Republicans entered Tuesday hoping to clinch both chambers. Two days later, control of the Senate remains unclear and it appears the GOP is headed for a slimmer-than-expected House majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republican Losers Shift Attention to 2024: 'We Would Have Won'

As Republican hopes for a "red wave" fizzled in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, some unsuccessful GOP candidates have shrugged off their losses and are already turning their attention to 2024. Democrats staved off sweeping losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, winning key governors' races and maintaining a narrow...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Ron Johnson defeats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race, NBC News projects

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has won re-election to a third term in Wisconsin, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes. “The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement that was released before NBC News and other news outlets made the call. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Senate Democrats pick first female majority leader

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Senate Democrats ushered in a new era of leadership Thursday, selecting Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks as the chamber's first female majority leader after midterm victories that are expected to give the party full control for the first time since 1983.Democrats are likely to take full control of the state government starting in 2023 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being reelected Tuesday to a second four-year term and the new Senate majority. Democrats have claimed, and Republicans have conceded, that Democrats will flip the state House as well.Brinks listed the economy, education and reproductive rights...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis. The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
