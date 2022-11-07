Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces stories sought for film festival
“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
What You Can Expect at El Paso’s Newest 99 Cents Store
In case you missed it, Silva's Super Market closed down back in 2019 after 101 years in business. Now that a few years have passed, a new store has finally opened up in the former super market- the 99 Store is officially open for business!. The grand opening looked like...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Will the El Paso County Coliseum survive to its centennial?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. Through all the years it's been a part of our local landscape, the Coliseum has chronicled the Borderland's cultural history. But that role is now threatened by a potential expansion nearby. Tony Rodriguez...
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
Instagram Posts by El Pasoans That Helped Me Get Through the Week
I have come to appreciate doom scrolling as I get older. Spending any extra time on social media outside of work is actually exhausting to me. Yet, it is all I have as a mom with an infant. I use it to decompress after a day of work or motherhood...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
KVIA
El Paso police: Thousands of pills of fentanyl found in car with man asleep at wheel, engine on
EL PASO, Texas -- A man asleep in the driver's seat of a car facing against traffic while holding a handgun was found in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills, according to El Paso police. Police arrested 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz after finding him Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. at the 100...
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
You Better Watch Out: Krampus Fest is Coming to El Paso
You better not pout and you better not cry because something more terrifying than Santa Claus is coming to town. I'm super excited to share with you that Kaleidoscope Art Market is hosting their 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art Show and Market on December 3. 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art...
elpasomatters.org
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
Family outraged after officer responsible for death of Amelia Baca is put back on duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family of Amilia Baca, a 75-year-old woman shot by Las Cruces Police officer Jared Cosper removed from LCPD after he was put back on duty. Family’s attorney Sam Bregman told KTSM the family is outraged that officer Cosper is back on the streets. “They are outraged that this person who […]
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
State Parks In and Around El Paso Drop Entrance Fees in Honor of Veterans Day
A sacred and historic rock-climbing site, and a popular hiking destination inside El Paso city limits are among the Texas state parks you can get into for free on Sunday, November 13. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it will be waiving entrance fees at Hueco Tanks State Park...
Candlelight Concert Will Bring To Life Sistine Chapel Exhibit in El Paso
The Michelangelo Sistine Chapel Exhibit that we have at Sunland Park Mall is bringing you an awesome immersive experience where you'll not only experience the beautiful art, but a musical accompaniment as well!. Candlelight concerts is bringing you Vivaldi's Four Seasons and more- with the backdrop of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel,...
Places You Can Order a Full Thanksgiving Meal in El Paso
It's that time of year again- time to get the turkey ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over!. I am one of those people who loves Thanksgiving food; the turkey, the stuffing and the cranberry sauce, I love it all. However, I sometimes do dread all...
KFOX 14
Police search for 3 women involved in 3 different beer runs across Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who were involved in three different beer runs across the Lower Valley, officials said. The first run happened on Oct. 13 at 5:35 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at 7400 Alameda. That same...
