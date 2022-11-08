Read full article on original website
Packers spoil Mike McCarthy's Green Bay homecoming with overtime rally past Cowboys
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Before kickoff, Mike McCarthy celebrated his return to Lambeau Field with hugs, laughter and back-claps. The Dallas Cowboys head coach and his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers convened at midfield, sharing another exchange just as warmups ended. Then came more than 60 minutes of football, an...
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns run game stuck in mud in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. − There was a sense of familiarity within the Browns' two worst losses of the season against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. It's not even because both are AFC East teams. "They're (defensive) line has similar body structure to the Patriots," receiver Amari...
Mike McCarthy slammed his headset in disgust after Cowboys' OT failure and NFL fans ripped him
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy went into Lambeau Field on Sunday looking to get some revenge on the franchise that fired him back in the 2018 season. Instead, he left with an embarrassing 31-28 overtime loss against an Aaron Rodgers-led team that had lost five straight games coming into Sunday. Ouch.
'Experience is the Best Teacher': Rockets Show Growth in Four-Game Road Trip
The Houston Rockets logged nearly 5,000 miles through their most recent four-game road trip away from the Toyota Center.
No. 4 Nebraska Falls in Four Sets at No. 6 Ohio State
The Huskers can still win the conference, but the road is now tougher
