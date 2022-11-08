Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia
TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
Uinta County Herald
Reduction of city’s deer population hot topic at council work session
A plan to reduce the number of deer wandering the streets of Evanston was brought before the city council at their work session on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Local residents Josh and Susan Anderson and Peggy Ducharme, along with Wyoming Fish & Game biologist Jeff Short and warden Heather Sterling, addressed the council with concerns about too many deer within city limits.
cowboystatedaily.com
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
Good Samaritan saves woman from Snake River in East Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 10 a.m. this morning, Nov. 12, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river. The adult female drove her vehicle off the boat dock but was able to get out of the vehicle. A Good Samaritan witnessed the incident and quickly swam approximately 120 feet from the shore to assist...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
buckrail.com
WYDOT warns low visibility, Chain Law Level 1 in effect
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers between Jackson and the Idaho State Line of hazardous driving conditions today, Nov.10. Drivers should expect reduced visibility. Chain Law Level 1 is in effect, meaning travel is restricted to vehicles with tire chains, adequate snow tires, or all-wheel drive.
svinews.com
Star Valley towns approved for infrastructure assistance
◆ Alpine, Afton and Star Valley Ranch approved. Three Star Valley municipalities will move forward with public infrastructure projects following funding from the State Land and Investment Board Water and Sewer ARPA Grant Program. The Town of Star Valley Ranch was approved for $1.275,000 to replace the main water line...
Motor vehicle accident in Grand Teton results in fatality
On Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. The post Motor vehicle accident in Grand Teton results in fatality appeared first on Local News 8.
newslj.com
Good-bye to Clarene Law and Nancy Shelton
What a pair of great Wyoming gals. Two of my favorite people in my two chosen careers left us recently. Clarene Law of Jackson was a giant in the tourism industry and Nancy Shelton of Laramie was a pivotal figure in Wyoming newspapers. Lately it seems like I spend more...
svinews.com
Lincoln County results from the 2022 General Election
In the race for Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House, Harriet Hageman was a runaway winner as she carried the elections with over 81-percent of the vote in Lincoln County as the Republican nominee. Democratic nominee, Lynnette Greybull picked up just over 13-percent of the vote with Libertarian Richard Brubaker and Conservative party rep, Marissa Joy Selvig both garnering less than three-percent of the total.
buckrail.com
Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility
WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
eastidahonews.com
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Snow begins to stack up in the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s a winter wonderland this morning in the Jackson Hole valley, as nearly a foot of snow arrived overnight; the first taste of a proper winter storm this season. Photos: Nick Sulzer // Buckrail. Related Posts.
buckrail.com
Risk factors to keep in mind as winter amps up
JACKSON, Wyo. — With recent, significant snowfall in Teton County, residents should be aware of winter risk factors like sliding roofs, buried hydrants and dangerous driving conditions. Here are a few things to stay on top of this season:. First, pay attention to roof vent pipes and stay diligent...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly having checkbooks, debit card and truck that didn’t belong to him
IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old was arrested after allegedly using a vehicle that wasn’t his and having a debit card and checkbooks that didn’t belong to him either. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Tuesday, around 1:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a 1999 green GMC Sierra pickup that was pulling into a Flying J gas station parking lot in Bonneville County for a report of a stolen vehicle.
svinews.com
The Turning Point: A Light in the Darkness
◆ Lincoln County’s crisis center will guide victims of abuse to a better life. Tragically, there are members in our community who suffer from violence, sexual assault, emotional abuse, trafficking, and the like. However, there is a shining hope for those experiencing such horrible circumstances—The Turning Point. Their...
svinews.com
Charges filed in Afton shooting
Official charges have been filed against an Auburn man involved in a shooting at an Afton trailer park. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg stated that Kyle Andrews, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. According to Romberg, the shooting happened shortly before noon...
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton. The post Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
svinews.com
GoFundMe established for local resident following double lung transplant
A GoFundMe account has been established for a local Star Valley resident who has recently undergone a double lung transplant. Guy Jacobson received the call nearly two weeks ago saying that compatible lungs had been found. He and his family made the trip to Salt Lake City where both of his lungs were replaced. The surgery was a success and Guy continues his recovery in the hospital.
eastidahonews.com
Man who threatened to bite off deputy’s ear gets probation for DUI
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced after drunkenly running from police and threatening to bite a deputy. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was sentenced to two years of probation on Oct. 27 by Judge Michael Whyte. Reynolds was originally charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and...
