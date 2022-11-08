IDAHO FALLS — Just after 10 a.m. this morning, Nov. 12, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river. The adult female drove her vehicle off the boat dock but was able to get out of the vehicle. A Good Samaritan witnessed the incident and quickly swam approximately 120 feet from the shore to assist...

