Decreased tenant demands stemming from remote work could mean that several Eastside commercial developments initially planned to break ground in the next several months hit the pause button instead of moving forward, according to Broderick Group’s Q3 Eastside Office Market report for the Puget Sound region. During the third quarter, major companies like Microsoft and Amazon have announced delays to tenant improvements, intents to vacate leases with 2023 expirations and cancel planned expansions for projects in downtown Bellevue, showing that “the brakes have been slammed on the five-year party of relentless Big Tech expansion on the Eastside.”

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO