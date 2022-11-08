Read full article on original website
A large multifamily property owner based in San Mateo has purchased a funeral home in Seattle, according to King County public records. The Prometheus Real Estate Group bought the Harvey Family Funeral Home for $20 million, or about $2,564 per square foot. The seller was listed as an entity affiliated with The Harvey Family, LLC.
Decreased tenant demands stemming from remote work could mean that several Eastside commercial developments initially planned to break ground in the next several months hit the pause button instead of moving forward, according to Broderick Group’s Q3 Eastside Office Market report for the Puget Sound region. During the third quarter, major companies like Microsoft and Amazon have announced delays to tenant improvements, intents to vacate leases with 2023 expirations and cancel planned expansions for projects in downtown Bellevue, showing that “the brakes have been slammed on the five-year party of relentless Big Tech expansion on the Eastside.”
As part of its two-year anniversary celebration, DoorDash’s Seattle office has expanded into a 30,440-square-foot office at the 2+U building in the city’s downtown, according to information from the company. The new space includes communal workstations, conference rooms, phone booths, a parent’s room, a focus room, all hands space, lockers on site and a modular room used for training and larger meetings.
