KevinMD.com
Toughness is not defined by a dollar amount [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “It has now been almost four years since I transitioned to academia. I see fewer patients per day and take fewer call. I also have more time with each patient, more time to recharge, more time for other academic pursuits, and more time for creative outlets. My compensation has decreased, but I have never felt tougher.”
Doctors: Dig deeper when children can’t gain weight
The Oxford dictionary defines insidious as “proceeding in a gradual, subtle way but with harmful effects.” Most people associate this term with clever criminals. I am writing this to ask you to think about it in another way. Perhaps the greatest joy a person can experience is welcoming...
Institutional betrayal vs. courage
The pandemic has brutalized health care such that the term “institutional betrayal” (IB) is becoming part of the physician vernacular. This cringe-worthy term is being used to point a finger of shame at health care leaders and systems who presumably are failing to support and protect their workers adequately.
Dementia peels back the layers of our lives
When you begin to pay close attention, you notice how what used to be so easy becomes complicated. When you step back and watch things unfold in front of you, you realize that what once was enough is simply too much. Dementia peels back the layers of our lives, and you begin to understand that less becomes more in the world of dementia.
