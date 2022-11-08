ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaston Williams live comedy at the Cactus Theater

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Jaston Williams is the author and co-actor of the two-person Greater Tuna plays: Greater Tuna, A Tuna Christmas, Red, White and Tuna, and Tuna Does Vegas. All four shows played across the U.S. for over thirty years, with stops off and on Broadway and in such venues as the Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre, The Alley Theatre in Houston, Pasadena Playhouse in L.A, American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, The American Spoleto Festival, and as an official American entry to the Edinburgh Festival, as well as two command performances at the White House.
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Madame Butterfly’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents “Madame Butterfly” on Friday, November 11th, at 7:30 pm at The Buddy Holly Hall. Our third Masterworks concert of the season brings to life one of the most tragic stories in modern opera! Experience a semi-staged production of Giacomo Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” which is set in Nagasaki, Japan, and follows the unfolding story of Cio-Cio-San and US Navy Lieutenant, Pinkerton.
Texas Tech Museum to host Dino Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting Dino Day this Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., families can gather at the museum at 3301 4th St. The event offers free parking and free admission. Dino Day will include crafts, games,...
Veteran’s Day concert honoring Gold Star families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local Veteran’s groups are partnering with Jef McCreight and Rock City Church to host a concert this Friday, November 11, at Rock City Church at 5833 4th St. Seating will be available at 7:15 p.m. and the show will start around 7:30 p.m. We have...
New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
Coldest night since last Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.
Hard Freeze expected Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours. It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.
Texas South Plains Honor Flight helping send veterans to DC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2019, KCBD hosted the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on Friday. Donations help send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. The goal for the telethon, raising $150,000 - a large chunk of the estimated quarter...
Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953. His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the...
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Lubbock Titans 1 Austin Harmony 0 (Forfeit) Waco Eagle Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 12) Greenville Christian vs. Christ The King (Saturday, Nov. 12)
Frenship student headed to National Spanish Spelling Bee

WOLFFORTH, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For a fourth consecutive year, a Frenship ISD student is headed to the National Spanish Spelling Bee. Over the weekend, Willow Bend Elementary fifth-grader Cesar Guzman clinched first-place in the area contest, securing his spot at the national competition this summer. On November 5, dozens...
Coat and heater weather just ahead!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains can look forward to one more day of mild weather before temperatures plunge behind a series of cold fronts. Ahead of the first cold front, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. The begins overcast with patchy drizzle possible. There will be a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday.
Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new Career Resource Center in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Goodwill celebrated the opening of their new Career Resource Center on Thursday, offering free services to anyone who needs a job. The Center offers beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement seminars. All services are free of charge.
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
One more warm afternoon before winter chill arrives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest air of the season will settle in Friday behind our next cold front moving through tomorrow. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight thanks to a 20 mph breeze from the south. Mostly clear skies with a very slim chance for an isolated shower late tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.
Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
