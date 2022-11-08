LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Jaston Williams is the author and co-actor of the two-person Greater Tuna plays: Greater Tuna, A Tuna Christmas, Red, White and Tuna, and Tuna Does Vegas. All four shows played across the U.S. for over thirty years, with stops off and on Broadway and in such venues as the Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre, The Alley Theatre in Houston, Pasadena Playhouse in L.A, American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, The American Spoleto Festival, and as an official American entry to the Edinburgh Festival, as well as two command performances at the White House.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO