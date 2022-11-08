Read full article on original website
Jaston Williams live comedy at the Cactus Theater
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Jaston Williams is the author and co-actor of the two-person Greater Tuna plays: Greater Tuna, A Tuna Christmas, Red, White and Tuna, and Tuna Does Vegas. All four shows played across the U.S. for over thirty years, with stops off and on Broadway and in such venues as the Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre, The Alley Theatre in Houston, Pasadena Playhouse in L.A, American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, The American Spoleto Festival, and as an official American entry to the Edinburgh Festival, as well as two command performances at the White House.
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Madame Butterfly’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents “Madame Butterfly” on Friday, November 11th, at 7:30 pm at The Buddy Holly Hall. Our third Masterworks concert of the season brings to life one of the most tragic stories in modern opera! Experience a semi-staged production of Giacomo Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” which is set in Nagasaki, Japan, and follows the unfolding story of Cio-Cio-San and US Navy Lieutenant, Pinkerton.
Texas Tech Museum to host Dino Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting Dino Day this Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., families can gather at the museum at 3301 4th St. The event offers free parking and free admission. Dino Day will include crafts, games,...
Veteran’s Day concert honoring Gold Star families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local Veteran’s groups are partnering with Jef McCreight and Rock City Church to host a concert this Friday, November 11, at Rock City Church at 5833 4th St. Seating will be available at 7:15 p.m. and the show will start around 7:30 p.m. We have...
New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
Coldest night since last Winter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.
Hard Freeze expected Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours. It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.
Texas South Plains Honor Flight helping send veterans to DC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2019, KCBD hosted the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on Friday. Donations help send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. The goal for the telethon, raising $150,000 - a large chunk of the estimated quarter...
Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953. His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the...
Veterans Day surprise: Lubbock veteran receives mortgage-free home from Habitat for Humanity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock veteran got a big surprise for Veterans day. Habitat for Humanity has been working on this new mortgage-free home for the last week. Today it was gifted to Matthew Benishek. Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity says, “We wanted to plan...
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Lubbock Titans 1 Austin Harmony 0 (Forfeit) Waco Eagle Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 12) Greenville Christian vs. Christ The King (Saturday, Nov. 12)
Frenship student headed to National Spanish Spelling Bee
WOLFFORTH, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For a fourth consecutive year, a Frenship ISD student is headed to the National Spanish Spelling Bee. Over the weekend, Willow Bend Elementary fifth-grader Cesar Guzman clinched first-place in the area contest, securing his spot at the national competition this summer. On November 5, dozens...
Coat and heater weather just ahead!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains can look forward to one more day of mild weather before temperatures plunge behind a series of cold fronts. Ahead of the first cold front, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. The begins overcast with patchy drizzle possible. There will be a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday.
Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new Career Resource Center in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Goodwill celebrated the opening of their new Career Resource Center on Thursday, offering free services to anyone who needs a job. The Center offers beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement seminars. All services are free of charge.
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
One more warm afternoon before winter chill arrives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest air of the season will settle in Friday behind our next cold front moving through tomorrow. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight thanks to a 20 mph breeze from the south. Mostly clear skies with a very slim chance for an isolated shower late tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.
Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Frank Gutierrez is the projected winner with 51% of the vote. Incumbent Aurora Chaides-Hernandez has 49%. She is the longest serving Latina to hold judicial office in Lubbock County originally elected in 1994.
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce educating local business owners on bringing diversity to the workplace
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held their Diversity Summit on Wednesday, offering ideas for local business owners who need to recruit and manage a diverse workforce. The Chamber of Commerce wants to help businesses build a workforce that includes employees from different backgrounds and struggles. Entrepreneurs...
Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
