ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits

El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Capitol Building Attacks Hit Home! Woodland Park’s “Machine Gun Bobby” Still Locked Up In Federal Prison

Long-awaited Trial Set for Resident Accused of Participating in Deadly Insurrection. Following the attacks against the capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, Woodland Park was put on the national map when resident Robert Gieswein (AKA “Machine Gun Bobby”) was wanted by the federal government for his role in the insurrection that captured worldwide attention.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. He died on scene. State patrol The post Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Hikers contain fire at the Incline until crews arrive

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) said firefighters responded to a fire that hikers fought to keep contained on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Manitou Incline. MSFD said the call came in at 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday reporting visible smoke and flames near step 1100 of the Incline. MSFD said nearby […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person is dead after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting involving an officer with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD.) A heavy police presence was first reported on Pueblo's northside around 10 a.m. Thursday. According to the PPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Dillon Dr. A KRDO crew at the scene The post One person is dead after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy