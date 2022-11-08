COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO