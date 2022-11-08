Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Fremont County Department of Human Services recognizes six of the department’s service veterans during a luncheon Thursday
The Fremont County Department of Human Services recognized six of the department’s service veterans during a luncheon Thursday. In honor of the second annual event, DHS Executive Director Tony Carochi brought in a catered lunch prepared by the Cañon City High School Culinary Arts class. “When I think...
Daily Record
John C. Fremont Library officials mull ‘drastic’ changes after ballot issue defeated
John C. Fremont Library District officials believe they may have to take some “drastic” measures moving forward after the library’s failed mill levy increase initiative Tuesday night. The district asked its eligible voters to approve a mill levy increase so that it could continue to offer programming,...
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Secretary of State’s Office sending staff member to Pueblo County to oversee ballot count
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All eyes are on Pueblo County while election workers continue counting key ballots in the tight race for Colorado's Third Congressional District seat. The race is extremely close between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Thursday, the tide changed in favor...
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs school district bans 'critical race theory' amid bitter infighting on school board
Several District 49 Board of Education members called on each other to resign at Thursday’s meeting. The events were the culmination of what some board members call “a series of inflammatory issues.”. Board President John Graham opened by urging Ivy Liu to resign, saying he has “lost all...
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
KKTV
Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
Slew of citations, arrests following sweep of Colorado Springs camp under I-25 bridge
Four people were arrested for felony offenses and 13 other individuals were ticketed for trespassing and arrested for drug possession and other misdemeanors Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police. Following complaints made to police regarding trespassing and camping under the South Nevada Avenue bridge just north of Interstate 25,...
Daily Record
Arrest affidavit: Cañon City man pointed gun at sheriff’s deputy twice
The Cañon City man who was shot by a Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy during a foot pursuit Oct. 20 allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at law enforcement twice before being incapacitated, according to an arrest affidavit. Tyler Scott Davenport, 28, was out of custody on parole at the...
mountainjackpot.com
Capitol Building Attacks Hit Home! Woodland Park’s “Machine Gun Bobby” Still Locked Up In Federal Prison
Long-awaited Trial Set for Resident Accused of Participating in Deadly Insurrection. Following the attacks against the capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, Woodland Park was put on the national map when resident Robert Gieswein (AKA “Machine Gun Bobby”) was wanted by the federal government for his role in the insurrection that captured worldwide attention.
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. He died on scene. State patrol The post Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man appeared first on KRDO.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Hikers contain fire at the Incline until crews arrive
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) said firefighters responded to a fire that hikers fought to keep contained on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Manitou Incline. MSFD said the call came in at 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday reporting visible smoke and flames near step 1100 of the Incline. MSFD said nearby […]
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
One person is dead after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting involving an officer with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD.) A heavy police presence was first reported on Pueblo's northside around 10 a.m. Thursday. According to the PPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Dillon Dr. A KRDO crew at the scene The post One person is dead after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
