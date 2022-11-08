Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
Lions Roar Past Rams 72-51 in Home Opener
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 72-51 by Eastern Nazarene College in their home opening this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium at Framingham State. With the loss, Framingham State falls to 1-1. With the win, Eastern Nazarene remains undefeated at 2-0.
Framingham Finishes 18th & Natick 16th in MIAA Division 1A Cross-Country Meet
WRENTHAM – Brookline High won the MIAA Division 1A cross-country meet with 64 points, by placing 3 runners in the top 10. Framingham as a team placed 18th and Natick High placed 16th overall out of about 20 teams. Lexington High senior Ava Criniti won the race in 17:50.86...
UPDATED: Natick Advances To Elite 8 in MIAA Tourney
NATICK – The Natick High girls soccer team is advancing to the Elite 8 of the MIAA Division 1 tournament, after the team won tonight, November 10. The #6-seeded Redhawks defeated Bay State Conference rival Needham High 1-0. The Rockets were seeded #11. More than 800 tickets were sold...
Presidents Defeat Flyers 35-20
QUINCY – Framingham High football travelled to Quincy tonight, November 11, for a game against the Quincy High Presidents. This was the last game before the traditional Thanksgiving match-up with rival bay State Conference Natick High. The Redhawks will host this year. Framingham is now 1-9, under head coach...
UPDATED: Burgess Wins MIAA Division 1A Meet in Record-Setting Time
WRENTHAM – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess won the MIAA Division 1A meet today, November 11 in Wrentham. His time was 14.38.9, a new course record. The previous course record was held by Aiden Ross of Uxbridge in 14.47.9 minutes. Burgess, who sat out most of the cross-country season...
Rams Ice Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season
FRAMINGHAM – UMass Dartmouth’s Sky Silverstein scored four times en route to a 6-5 win over Framingham State in MASCAC action Thursday evening at Loring Arena in Framingham. Framingham State is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Conference. UMass Dartmouth improves to 2-2 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:
Algonquin Defeats Framingham 1-0 in MIAA Tourney
NORTHBOROUGH – Framingham High girls soccer team’s season came to an end tonight, November 10 in the MNIAA Division 1 tournament. The #4-seeded Algonquin High defeated the #13-seeded Flyers 1-0. Gabby Miranda scored from about the 50-yard line with 4:30 left in the game for the lone goal...
Framingham Youth U12 Cheer Squad Advances To Regionals
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Youth Football & Cheer (FYFC) 12U team placed second in the state championship on Saturday November 5. The Jr. Flyers will now compete in regionals in Providence, Rhode Island on Nov 19, for a chance to go to the national championship in Florida the week of December 7.
UPDATED: Mt. Greylock Ends Keefe Technical’s Season
ADAMS – The Keefe Technical boys soccer team’s season came to an end today in the MIAA Division 5 tournament, after a road loss today, November 10 in Western Massachusetts. The Broncos, seeded #9, lost to Mount Greylock, seeded #8, 7-1. Keefe Tech’s season ends with a record...
Framingham Youth Football 4th Grade Team in Semifinals Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Youth Football 4th grade team has made the playoff and will host Milton on Sunday, November 13. Kick-off at 10 a.m. at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. Framingham is hosting all of the league semifinal games at Maple Street...
Marlborough 4th Grade Panthers in Super Bowl Saturday
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough 4th grade youth football team will play in their Super Bowl on Saturday, November 12 at noon. All Stars from their team include Eric Arsenault, Jacoby Lamb, Joey Pirrotta, Reilly Ballou, Zach Cardarelli, and Cole DeVincent. Jacoby Lamb and Joey Pirrotta. They have been been...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, November 10, 2022
The Keefe Tech boys soccer team travels to Western Massachusetts this afternoon for a MIAA Division 5 playoff soccer game. The Framingham High girls soccer team travels to Northborough for a a MIAA Division 1 playoff soccer game. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS...
Robert Dexter Garvey, 83
WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
Eileen P. White, 85
FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
Hildegard Popovich, 73, Retired Ashland High Secretary
ASHLAND – Hildegard Popovich, 73, longtime resident of Ashland, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2022. She was the daughter of Hildegard and Donald McCormack. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Frederick Popovich, her three children, Frederick Popovich, David Popovich and his wife Andrea, and Alexis Brunsell and her husband Jeffrey Brunsell.
Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27
FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr.
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr. on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Thomas E. Coburn II, 91, Korean Veteran, & Retired Hemenway Principal, & Framingham State Professor
FRAMINGHAM – Thomas E. Coburn II of East Falmouth, formerly of Framingham, died peacefully at home on November 4, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born in Weston on November 28, 1930, to the late Harold W. Coburn and Christine (Dennis) Coburn. He was predeceased by his...
Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59
FRAMINGHAM – Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Fred J. Romani of Framingham and the late Karen (Hoffman) Romani. Paula graduated from Framingham North High School. She loved to make people laugh, was an avid animal lover...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0