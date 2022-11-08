ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Roar Past Rams 72-51 in Home Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 72-51 by Eastern Nazarene College in their home opening this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium at Framingham State. With the loss, Framingham State falls to 1-1. With the win, Eastern Nazarene remains undefeated at 2-0.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Natick Advances To Elite 8 in MIAA Tourney

NATICK – The Natick High girls soccer team is advancing to the Elite 8 of the MIAA Division 1 tournament, after the team won tonight, November 10. The #6-seeded Redhawks defeated Bay State Conference rival Needham High 1-0. The Rockets were seeded #11. More than 800 tickets were sold...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Presidents Defeat Flyers 35-20

QUINCY – Framingham High football travelled to Quincy tonight, November 11, for a game against the Quincy High Presidents. This was the last game before the traditional Thanksgiving match-up with rival bay State Conference Natick High. The Redhawks will host this year. Framingham is now 1-9, under head coach...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Ice Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season

FRAMINGHAM – UMass Dartmouth’s Sky Silverstein scored four times en route to a 6-5 win over Framingham State in MASCAC action Thursday evening at Loring Arena in Framingham. Framingham State is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Conference. UMass Dartmouth improves to 2-2 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Algonquin Defeats Framingham 1-0 in MIAA Tourney

NORTHBOROUGH – Framingham High girls soccer team’s season came to an end tonight, November 10 in the MNIAA Division 1 tournament. The #4-seeded Algonquin High defeated the #13-seeded Flyers 1-0. Gabby Miranda scored from about the 50-yard line with 4:30 left in the game for the lone goal...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Marlborough 4th Grade Panthers in Super Bowl Saturday

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough 4th grade youth football team will play in their Super Bowl on Saturday, November 12 at noon. All Stars from their team include Eric Arsenault, Jacoby Lamb, Joey Pirrotta, Reilly Ballou, Zach Cardarelli, and Cole DeVincent. Jacoby Lamb and Joey Pirrotta. They have been been...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Robert Dexter Garvey, 83

WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers

FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eileen P. White, 85

FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hildegard Popovich, 73, Retired Ashland High Secretary

ASHLAND – Hildegard Popovich, 73, longtime resident of Ashland, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2022. She was the daughter of Hildegard and Donald McCormack. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Frederick Popovich, her three children, Frederick Popovich, David Popovich and his wife Andrea, and Alexis Brunsell and her husband Jeffrey Brunsell.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27

FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59

FRAMINGHAM – Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Fred J. Romani of Framingham and the late Karen (Hoffman) Romani. Paula graduated from Framingham North High School. She loved to make people laugh, was an avid animal lover...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

