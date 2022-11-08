FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO