Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws
Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
wgac.com
High School Football Scoreboard – November 11, 2022
Class 6 – A: Evans vs Thomas County. Those are the line – ups: Don’t forget, you’ll hear live play – by – play of the North Augusta – Catawba Ridge game on New Talk 580 and 95.1 FM starting at 7:30 this (Friday) evening. It should be an exciting time on The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard……we’ll see you then!!!
wgac.com
Veterans Day Program Reunites A Daughter And A Father
Schools around South Carolina, Georgia and all over the country are thanking Veterans and service men and women this week. For Haley Webb, a special Veterans Day program was one of the ways she was honoring Veterans and coping with someone she loves very much not being at home. Haley’s...
Comments / 0