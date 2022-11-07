ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Think you're a 'sharpshooter'? Colorado Parks and Wildlife might need your help

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

If you've got good aim with a rifle and enjoy hunting elk, the state of Colorado might need your help.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for "qualified volunteers" to help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge. Part of this dispersal effort involves culling, or selective slaughtering, of some of the animals. According to CPW, the effort should be viewed as part of the intensive elk management project, not hunting or recreation.

Volunteers may have to commit up to two days of effort and can keep the carcass of antler-less elk kills.

While volunteers will come from the Colorado public, there are very strict requirements for participation. This includes a shooting qualification test in which applicants must prove that they can hit small targets the size of an elk's vitals at 200 to 300 yards, striking each target three times in a row without missing in a three-minute time period. Wildlife Manager Rick Basagoitia has described the shooting challenge as difficult "for even the most seasoned elk hunters."

Once a hopeful volunteer has submitted their application to join the effort, they'll have to wait on an invitation to qualify. Only 25 shooters per day can be tested, meaning the process of finding hunters with the skill required for the project to be a success might take some time.

Tips on how to complete the shooting qualification can be found here.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

