Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
Georgia Senate runoff law has changed since last time
It may seem like Deja-Vu as another Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff but, voters face changes this time compared to last time
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
WRDW-TV
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
RCSO deputy shot on Bungalow Road in South Augusta
UPDATE, 3:19 P.M., 11/11/2022 – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was shot in the line-of-duty. The GBI has confirmed that his name is Michael Cole. WARNING: The following article contains 911 and dispatch calls from the incident that may be considered disturbing to […]
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. […]
The one race that leaves many Augusta voters scratching their heads
The last day of early voting found a lot of ballot casters ready to have their say, but there was one race that wasn't on the top of their mind or the tip of their tongue.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
