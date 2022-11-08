ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

103GBF

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Nov. 10-13

The Evansville African American Museum presents a private screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Ensure a spot by purchasing tickets in advance online or at the museum for $10 per person. 6 p.m. Nov. 11 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13. University of Southern Indiana’s Screaming Eagles Arena, 8600...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Washington man injured in logging accident

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

These Tri-State races came down to the wire

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Every election, the phrase “every vote counts” gets thrown around a lot. While not everyone believes that motto, this year’s General Election in the Tri-State proved those people wrong. After the polls closed, some neck-and-neck races simply came down to just a few votes. To the amazement of most, one race ended […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKR

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

The Grass Is Greener

Julie and J.T. McCarty are no strangers to intricate, stunning landscaping. The owners of Colonial Classics have designed gorgeous residential gardens and premier outdoor spaces for decades. But when it comes to their own backyard, the McCartys leave no stone unturned in creating the same peaceful oasis they deliver to customers.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
evansvilleliving.com

An Advent Calendar Cover

Was it not just yesterday that I took down the family Christmas tree? No, really; it was yesterday. Some of you must feel the same way. Where has the year gone? Like those of you who work in retail or fashion or interior design, for example—buying for holidays months in advance–we must invoke some holiday joy in 80-degree fall weather.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Where to Order Thanksgiving Family Meals & Dessert Around Evansville

I hear you, so many of us are traditionalists when it comes down to the holidays and meal prep. However, things in life can pop up unexpectedly such as a broken heating element in your oven (I'm speaking from experience on that one) and before you know it there isn't any time left for cooking a large meal. Or maybe you've burnt the turkey in the deep fryer and need a last-minute Hail Mary to salvage Thanksgiving dinner. Never fear, there are always some options to be found to help get a great meal on your holiday table this year. Here is my list of places to order Thanksgiving takeout from.
EVANSVILLE, IN

