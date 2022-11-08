Read full article on original website
KUOW
Students, family react following Ingraham High School shooting
School is canceled through Thursday at Seattle's Ingraham High School following Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead. Hundreds of parents stood in the cold outside Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children. Deanna Meyerhoff was one of the first parents to arrive at the school after she got text messages from her son saying that there was a shooting inside.
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
NBCMontana
2 teenagers facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at high school in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of student at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — A student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School in North Seattle and a suspect is in custody, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. Police are continuing to investigate as parents are being reunited with students. Police said they received reports of shots fired at the...
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
mahoningmatters.com
Student dies after shooting at Seattle-area school, officials say. ‘Hearts are broken’
A student who was hurt in a shooting at a Seattle-area high school has died, Washington officials said. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed the student has died but released no additional information about the student during a 2 p.m. news conference. “Students can’t learn or develop or grow to be...
nbcrightnow.com
Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
1 seriously injured in car-moped crash in Bellevue
Westbound Bel-Red Road at 148th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue was closed Thursday night after a car-moped collision, the Bellevue Police Department announced. The 81-year-old driver of the moped was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Police said eastbound traffic was being rerouted in the area as...
Issaquah police looking for missing autistic teen last seen in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Issaquah police are looking for a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy. Carter is autistic and has mental health challenges. He is believed to have traveled to the Bellevue Transit Center around 1 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and was carrying a...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for teens charged with murdering Orting man
The story began when Gabriel Davies, an Olympia High School football player went missing under suspicious circumstances. He was later arrested alongside Justin Yoon for murder. Pre-trial hearings begin Tuesday, the trial begins later in November.
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
KING-5
27 years after beloved Tacoma store owner was murdered, investigators still hope for justice
Two men entered Min Grocery in 1995 and shot 56-year-old owner Joung Nam Kim. The case is still open.
auburnexaminer.com
VRFA Blotter: Head-On Collision Results in Use of Jaws of Life, Airlift Transport
The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 303 calls for service for the week of November 1-7, 2022 (last week 292). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,377 calls for service. This is a 4.4% increase from 2021 (12,818). Calls for Service Breakdown:
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
KIMA TV
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
Which Washington city is the most stressful to drive in?
The city of Seattle ranks number five nationally as one of the most stressful cities to drive in. According to a study from HiRoad Insurance, drivers in Portland, Ore. complain the most about driving more than any other city. An estimated 47.6% of tweets about driving showed some level of stress in Portland. Seattle comes in with the fifth-most stressed drivers, with 45.4% of tweets indicating anxiety.
capitolhillseattle.com
Public memorial for D’Vonne Pickett to be held at Climate Pledge Arena
A memorial to mark the life of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. will be held Thursday morning at Climate Pledge Arena. The public memorial service honoring Pickett’s life is slated to begin at 11 AM. Pickett was gunned down last month outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Seattle: To be close to family and find a Brooklyn brownstone with a pool
Tom Batchelor and Matt Brandt had been looking for a bigger house to renovate in Seattle for over a year. Tired of getting outbid, they decided to move to NYC, where they could be closer to friends and family. They found their dream home in just one month. Here's their story.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
