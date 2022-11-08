Turkey may be synonymous with Thanksgiving celebrations, but this year, we might have to go off-script. According to The New York Times, producers have been cutting back on raising turkeys since 2019 after prices for the birds bottomed out. Additionally, the triple threat of the pandemic, inflation and persistent avian flu killing upwards of 3% of the American turkey population means it’s going to be harder (and likely far more expensive) to find the classic centerpiece than usual. But some American chefs aren’t sorry to see the birds go. Not only do historians remain unconvinced that Thanksgiving turkey is historically accurate, but many admit they don’t even like the poultry they spend most of their time (and anxiety) perfecting each year.

12 HOURS AGO