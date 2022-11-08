Read full article on original website
A Farmhouse Feast giveaway for the family!
When you order a premium farmhouse feast to go, you get all the fixings packed cold. So all you need to do is heat and eat! Here’s what’s included: slow-roasted turkey and hickory smoked ham, sweet buttered corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and ham, mac and cheese, and cranberry relish. And we can’t forget the dinner rolls, pumpkin bread and pie as well as double crust apple pie. It serves up to ten people. You can enter to win a 150 dollar Bob Evans restaurant gift card for a premium farmhouse feast. Head to nbc4i.com and click on the contestants page. We will take entries through the end of this week and pick five winners. You’ll be notified by email!
Game Meat Should Have a Place on the Thanksgiving Table
Turkey may be synonymous with Thanksgiving celebrations, but this year, we might have to go off-script. According to The New York Times, producers have been cutting back on raising turkeys since 2019 after prices for the birds bottomed out. Additionally, the triple threat of the pandemic, inflation and persistent avian flu killing upwards of 3% of the American turkey population means it’s going to be harder (and likely far more expensive) to find the classic centerpiece than usual. But some American chefs aren’t sorry to see the birds go. Not only do historians remain unconvinced that Thanksgiving turkey is historically accurate, but many admit they don’t even like the poultry they spend most of their time (and anxiety) perfecting each year.
