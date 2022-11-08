Read full article on original website
FINAL: Cincinnati 27, ECU 25
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- East Carolina (6-3, 3-2 AAC) travels to Cincinnati for a key conference matchup against the Bearcats (7-2, 4-1) inside Nippert Stadium on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Pirates are coming off an open date following a Friday night...
ECU comes up agonizingly short as Cincinnati extends 32-game home winning streak
CINCINNATI, Ohio — East Carolina had the situation it wanted. The Pirates, having overcome a 21-5 deficit in the first half to take a brief second half lead, found themselves trailing 27-25, but with the ball in Cincinnati territory and under 2:00 to play. Having just overcome a fourth-and-12 a few plays prior, ECU’s offense again lined up to go for it on fourth-and-eight from the Cincinnati 41.
Cincinnati Plunders East Carolina 27-25
The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) sunk the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) 27-25 in an extremely physical Friday night affair. Luke Fickell and the team were able to do what they.
Cincinnati 27, ECU 25: Player postgame comments
We had Keaton Mitchell and CJ Johnson on the postgame request list as well, but obviously that was nixed.
Final Game Day Predictions: ECU at Cincinnati
STEPHEN IGOE (5-4 on predictions this season) I’m not too good at this picks thing, huh?! I’ve gone against ECU the last two outings as underdogs and the Pirates have made me look bad both times. So how about this week’s matchup, where they come in again as a five-point road ‘dog at Cincinnati?
Isaiah Collier on UC's Recruitment: 'They go so Hard'
The top point guard in the country might don a Bearcats hat next week.
ECU football learns conference opponents for next four seasons as new look AAC takes shape
IRVING, Texas (AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE) – American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the four-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2023-26 football seasons. The 2023 season will be the first for The American with 14 football-playing institutions. Beginning in 2023,...
UC AD John Cunningham Hints at New Apparel Deal
The athletic director filled in for Luke Fickell on the 700 WLW Coach's Show.
Pirates tripped up by Wake Forest in defensive struggle
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 57-46 in a defensive slugfest Thursday in Minges Coliseum. The story of the game ought be told best by quarters. After getting out of the gates slow and falling behind 18-11 through a quarter of play, the Pirates ratcheted […]
The Scrimmage: Four-star forward Tyler McKinley recaps his Cincinnati official visit
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — This fall, four-star forward Tyler McKinley started his visiting process. A native of Cincinnati (Ohio) McKinley took his first official visit to the local high major Bearcat program in his hometown and felt right at ease. "It was a great time to be home," McKinley said....
Faths make another $50M gift
Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50 million gift from Harry and Linda Fath — making 2022 the second consecutive year the Faths have donated more than $100 million. The gift is the largest in the university’s 191-year history. Founded in 1831, Xavier is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university...
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
Cincinnati weather: Soaking rain ushers in chance for accumulating snow
CINCINNATI — Get ready for weather whiplash this weekend! So long perfect 70 degree weather. It's almost time to break out the thick winter coats. Big changes start early Friday morning with rain arriving for the morning rush. The steadier, heavier rain will be focused from the metro and east.
New design for Cincinnati's Brent Spence Bridge corridor frees up 9.5 acres for development
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announcing a new design for the Brent Spence Corridor. A new design for I-75 interchanges in Cincinnati would free up nine-and-half acres of land for the city to develop. Officials unveiled a new, narrower design Thursday for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor, which will be constructed along with the future companion bridge.
Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville
At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC
Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
