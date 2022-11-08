CINCINNATI, Ohio — East Carolina had the situation it wanted. The Pirates, having overcome a 21-5 deficit in the first half to take a brief second half lead, found themselves trailing 27-25, but with the ball in Cincinnati territory and under 2:00 to play. Having just overcome a fourth-and-12 a few plays prior, ECU’s offense again lined up to go for it on fourth-and-eight from the Cincinnati 41.

