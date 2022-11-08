ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

247Sports

FINAL: Cincinnati 27, ECU 25

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- East Carolina (6-3, 3-2 AAC) travels to Cincinnati for a key conference matchup against the Bearcats (7-2, 4-1) inside Nippert Stadium on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Pirates are coming off an open date following a Friday night...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

ECU comes up agonizingly short as Cincinnati extends 32-game home winning streak

CINCINNATI, Ohio — East Carolina had the situation it wanted. The Pirates, having overcome a 21-5 deficit in the first half to take a brief second half lead, found themselves trailing 27-25, but with the ball in Cincinnati territory and under 2:00 to play. Having just overcome a fourth-and-12 a few plays prior, ECU’s offense again lined up to go for it on fourth-and-eight from the Cincinnati 41.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Final Game Day Predictions: ECU at Cincinnati

STEPHEN IGOE (5-4 on predictions this season) I’m not too good at this picks thing, huh?! I’ve gone against ECU the last two outings as underdogs and the Pirates have made me look bad both times. So how about this week’s matchup, where they come in again as a five-point road ‘dog at Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI, OH
WNCT

Pirates tripped up by Wake Forest in defensive struggle

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 57-46 in a defensive slugfest Thursday in Minges Coliseum. The story of the game ought be told best by quarters. After getting out of the gates slow and falling behind 18-11 through a quarter of play, the Pirates ratcheted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
moversmakers.org

Faths make another $50M gift

Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50 million gift from Harry and Linda Fath — making 2022 the second consecutive year the Faths have donated more than $100 million. The gift is the largest in the university’s 191-year history. Founded in 1831, Xavier is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university...
CINCINNATI, OH
WITN

Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville

At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC

Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
