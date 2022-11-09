ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCrgw_0j3Rut9Q00

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.

The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.

They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.

Irving eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Instagram, after failing to do so when he met with reporters earlier Thursday.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 12

Gifford Silva
2d ago

Kyrie, do not capitulate to their demands. You didn't do anything wrong. Maybe the Jewish community needs to take a deeper look at their history and ancestral atrocities.

Reply(5)
11
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

