New hospital breaks ground in Discovery Park

Wearing white hard hats and carrying golden shovels, Purdue President Mitch Daniels, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis and various Ascension officials broke ground for the new Ascension St. Vincent micro hospital, which is set to open by 2024.

About 40 people gathered at the intersection of Airport Road and US 231 to commemorate the occasion.

The hospital will be located in the Discovery Park district, where Purdue Village used to be. The last of the Purdue Village building, which consisted of affordable graduate student housing, was demolished in May, according to previous Exponent reporting.

The hospital is expected to finish Phase 1 of construction in spring 2024, according to Jonathan Nalli, chief executive officer of Ascension St. Vincent Indiana. The first phase will include a micro hospital with eight emergency room beds, seven inpatient beds, and other imaging and laboratory services, Nalli said.

“(At Purdue), we’ve been 20 minutes from an emergency room. I don’t know how we let that continue, but Ascension is going to fix that problem for us,” Daniels said.

Costing $25 million for the Phase 1 with plans to expand to $70 million over the next few years, this hospital and potential expansions have 7.5 acres of land in the area.

“Patients will receive the same incredible quality health care they’ve come to expect from Ascension St. Vincent, in a setting that is convenient and is closer to home,” Nalli said.

Many talks were made discussing the expansion of the micro hospital to a much larger health-care campus.

“That’s our goal, to turn micro into macro and for you to grow with us,” Daniels said.