Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whbl.com
Harold Holman
Harold J. Holman, 100, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Sunny Ridge. Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born September 20, 1922 in Sheboygan to the late John W. and Sadie (Forman) Holman. Harold graduated from North High School with the Class of 1941. He. joined...
whbl.com
Alyssa Mason
Alyssa Marie Mason, 21 of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family following a nine month battle with cancer. Born July 11, 2001 in Sheboygan Ally was a daughter of David Mason and Kristina Sternhagen. She attended...
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Covid Rate a Steady Murmer
The rate of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County remains nearly steady, with no remarkable up or down trends to note. Since last Friday, the County Division of Public Health reports 94 new cases, raising the total to 33,823. There were no additional deaths in the past week. Four persons are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and total hospitalizations rose by 10 over the past week to 1,351.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Vote Canvass to begin on Monday
The voting is over and the results are in…but they’re still not final. That last step begins on Monday when the Sheboygan County Municipal Board of Canvassers meets to go over provisional ballots from the November 8th General Election. Wisconsin law requires each County Board of Canvassers to...
whbl.com
Manitowoc Crash Victim Identified
The man who drove into the Manitowoc River last Friday has been identified. Manitowoc Police say that 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay was the only occupant of the vehicle which left an intersection after stopping, then drove into the river at about 8 p.m. on Friday. A search ensued but had to be called off at midnight. Finnila’s body was found in the car when recovered the next day.
whbl.com
One In Custody After Chase On Sheboygan’s South Side
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – One person is in custody after a chase involving a motorcycle on Sheboygan’s south side early Thursday morning. Lt. Larry Perronne says deputies tried to perform a traffic stop at Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street around 6:30am when the motorcycle driver took off, driving through several yards in their attempt to get away. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were able to gather enough information to locate the person and make an arrest.
whbl.com
Public Meeting Set for Review of Proposed Improvements to Highway 57 in Sheboygan County
A project to improve Highway 57 in Sheboygan County between Waldo and the junction with Highway 32 near Millhome will be the subject of a public meeting next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will detail proposed improvements at a 5 p.m. Tuesday (November 15) meeting at the Sheboygan County Transportation Department building on Highway “J” north of Plymouth. Attendees are being directed to use Door 44 on the north side of the building.
whbl.com
Washington County Multijuisdictional Drug Task Force: 51 Traffic Stops – Multiple Arrests
A drug enforcement sweep on Washington County roads has resulted in numerous arrests. Washington County Sheriff’s officers on Monday joined with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Germantown Police and the County’s Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force to make 51 traffic stops focused on locating criminal activity. Among the results were arrests for weapons violations, drug possession, bail jumping and other charges.
Comments / 0