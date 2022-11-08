ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one."
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy