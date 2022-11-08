A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled yesterday by King Charles III. The monument sits in a niche at York Minster Cathedral in England. The 1.1-ton, 7-foot-tall French limestone statue shows the queen in her robes of the Order of the Garter and is installed above the West Front entrance of the 850-year-old building. It was made by stonemason Richard Bossons, who worked at York Minster for 11 years and won a competition to create the statue. Previously a specialist in cathedral gargoyles, Bossons has never before completed a portrait. The 3-ton lump was cut by a machine before he added the finishing...

15 MINUTES AGO