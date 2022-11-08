ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
FOX40

How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX40: Full schedule and times

(KTXL) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts this November and in the Sacramento area, you can catch most of the matches on FOX40.  The tournament features 32 teams from five different FIFA member associations and will kick off with host country Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20. Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

