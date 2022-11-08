Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
notebookcheck.net
Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed
Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.
Road & Track
The Top 16 Vehicles Most Likely to Reach 200,000 Miles
People go into the car dealership saying they want a “reliable car, one that’s going to last.” But how do you know how long something’s going to last? Well, the people over at iSeeCars.com gathered up the mileage listed on 11.8 million used cars traded in during 2020 and started tallying them up. And guess what? Big SUVs rule!
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Forget the Noise. Focus on Its Financials
From insurance subsidies in China to automobile recalls and CEO Elon Musk’s political tweets, there’s plenty of news to distract Tesla stock traders. Yet, investors should stick to the established fiscal data before considering a long or short position. People who’ve stayed invested in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have...
insideevs.com
Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US
Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
Autoweek.com
’We’re Number Two!’ in EV Sales, Say Ford and Hyundai/Kia
How can Ford and Hyundai Group both be correct without an absolute tie? We tapped Wards Intelligence data to sort it out. Ford says its all-electric F-150 Lightning and e-Transit van are bestsellers in their segments. Meanwhile, the Hyundai and Kia brands have popular EVs in the market, in addition to the recently launched Genesis G80 EV.
Used car prices keep dropping
Sky-high used car prices are losing altitude fast. Why it matters: The remarkable climb in used vehicle prices was an early and ultra-visible driver of COVID-era inflation. State of play: The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, a gauge of wholesale market prices for used vehicles, dropped for the fifth-straight month.
msn.com
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
ktalnews.com
Over 40,000 Tesla vehicles recalled for steering issue
Tesla has recalled 40,168 vehicles due to a software issue that could cause loss of power steering assist, but the automaker says it’s already released an over-the-air (OTA) update to address the problem. In certain 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that received the 2022.36 firmware release, changes...
Tesla recalls 40,000 vehicles as company stock tanks
Tesla is recalling more than 40,000 cars in the United States because of a potential power steering problem. The recall includes roughly 40,168 Model S and Model X vehicles built between 2017 and 2020. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles could experience a loss of power...
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla recalls nearly 130K vehicles due to overheating infotainment system
Tesla recalled 129,960 vehicles this month to fix infotainment systems that may overheat before and during fast charging.
notebookcheck.net
BMW i7: First reviews find much praise for German automaker's US$119,300 electric flagship sedan
While many prospective buyers with average incomes are shocked by the sky-high EV prices and therefore have to choose from a relatively small number of affordable electric cars, there is an abundance of battery-powered vehicles available in the ultra-luxury market segment. In an effort to compete against the Tesla Model S, the German automaker BMW has recently introduced its latest EV in this price category above US$100,000; and the so-called BMW i7 has now finally been put through its paces by some reviewers.
The Verge
Zoom is coming to Tesla for in-car conference calls
Zoom will soon be added to Tesla vehicles according to an official announcement from the maker of the popular video conferencing app, allowing drivers to participate in video and audio calls without using a mobile device (via Drive Tesla Canada). The announcement was made by Zoom’s Group Product Manager Natasha...
msn.com
BMW Is Planning on Direct Sales
New cars are more expensive than ever, but it's not the automakers that are reaping in most of the profits—it's dealers. Naturally, automakers want to cut out the middleman and sell direct to consumers, a la Tesla, and a number are taking the steps to do so in the near future. Reuters cites an interview BMW CFO Nicolas Peter gave to German paper, Muenchner Merkur, saying that the company is planning a direct-sales operation.
Autoblog
Cars with the best resale value in 2022
Car shopping is still crazy. New inventory is recovering but still not meeting demand, and used car prices are all over the map. Some models seem less popular than others, and their prices reflect that, but some used cars have actually increased in value over the years, which is a nearly unheard-of turn of events. iSeeCars, an analytics and car shopping firm, runs several research studies throughout the year to judge car prices and trends, and its latest depreciation study holds a few surprises.
msn.com
Side Impacts Troublesome for Small Cars, IIHS Says
Side-impact crashes are especially deadly, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety wants to change that. Putting various body styles through its updated side crash test, the IIHS reports that many small sedans and hatchbacks struggled to achieve a good rating. The Mazda3 sedan and hatchback received good ratings, while...
