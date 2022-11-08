Read full article on original website
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on vote totals that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek over Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Kotek joins Gov.-elect Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the nation’s first openly lesbian elected governors. Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor since the 1980s and is typically reliably Democratic in statewide contests. But this year’s race had Republicans hopeful and Democrats worried enough that President Joe Biden campaigned for Kotek in the closing weeks.
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers’ power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday’s ballot would make it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards. It applies to agencies under the governor’s control and others in the executive branch of state government. Lawmakers would be able to revoke a rule with a simple majority vote by both chambers. Lawmakers now can pass a bill to overturn a rule but the governor can veto it.
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson has conceded defeat to Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state. Anderson said Thursday she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state would be tough. She says voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached. She says that while many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough. Anderson has trailed Hobbs in votes since Tuesday night. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race. Democrat Steve Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who took a job in the Biden administration.
Kentucky unveils statue of Nettie Depp, the first woman to have a permanent large-scale monument inside the state Capitol
Kentucky state officials on Thursday unveiled a sculpture of public education trailblazer Nettie Depp, the first woman from the state to have a large-scale monument dedicated to her inside the state Capitol. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school...
Democrats surprise Republicans in battleground Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats outperformed expectations in battleground Wisconsin in Tuesday’s midterm, leaving Republicans shocked at the narrower than expected win by two-term incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and a further eroding of support in reliably conservative Milwaukee suburbs. The biggest win for Democrats came with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers beating back a challenge by Republican Tim Michels to win another term, tripling the margin of his first win four years ago in a race that polls had shown for months to be about even. There were gains by Republicans, although none were unexpected. Republicans picked up seats in the Legislature, but appeared to have fallen short of their goal of reaching a veto-proof supermajority.
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Indiana (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
Preparing for extreme cold and low wind chills
Temperatures this weekend are expected to fall with wind chills into the mid-teens marking perfect timing for Missouri's winter weather preparedness week. The forth topic of the week is dealing with the extreme cold and low wind chills. To first understand wind chill and why it is referred to as...
Tracking overnight showers and storms
Today: Winds will switch from the southwest to the northwest late this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front promotes showers and storms. Mid-Missouri can expect strong winds, isolated heavy rainfall, and thunder with tonight's system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool dramatically as showers and storms continue to track to...
Tracking roller coaster temperatures with Thursday showers and storms
Today: Temperatures look to continue to warm into the upper 60s this after with winds remaining out of the southeast at 5-10 mpg. A few light sprinkles are possible on the southwestern parts of Mid-Missouri towards the Lake of the Ozarks region, but overall Central Missouri remains pretty dry. Tonight:...
