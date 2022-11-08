Video: Central Florida coast urged to make full hurricane preparations ahead of Nicole’s impact People in Central Florida are being urged to prepare now for Tropical Storm Nicole. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — People in Central Florida are being urged to prepare now for Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The biggest concern will be damage from a possible Category 1 hurricane on Florida’s east coast.

Nicole is expected to strengthen Tuesday into a tropical storm.

Landfall for the storm could occur late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning near or south of Brevard County.

Parts of Volusia County are still recovering from storm damage from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian damaged sea walls and it’s unclear if they will hold up against the pounding waves and strong storm surge expected from Nicole.

The beaches took a beating during Ian in late September.

Daytona Beach Shores leaders expressed concerns during an emergency meeting Monday night.

Private crews have been out, replenishing sand and strengthening sea walls.

Volusia County said it has two shelters on standby to open if needed.

