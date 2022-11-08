Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2news.com
Discounted/Free Deals for Military Members on Veterans Day
Many area businesses are offering deals for military members on Veterans Day this Friday. Numerous businesses from the Atlantis Casino, Peppermill, Black Bear Diner, GSR, Red Robin and Outback are all offering deals to veterans. Look below for a full list.*. *Though the PDF above mentions Atlantis Casino Resort Spa...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Ken Santor
In honor of Veteran's Day - our Someone 2 Know is a man who fought in the Korean War in the 1950's - and survived an especially brutal conflict. A longtime Reno resident, he went on to become a successful businessman, an advocate for unknown soldiers, a tireless volunteer and even served as the Nevada State Treasurer.
2news.com
Carson City Launches Survey for New Neighborhood Streets Pavement Preservation Program
(Nov. 9, 2022) The Carson City Department of Public Works has launched a new community initiative and website: Invest In Your Neighborhood Streets! Preserve Carson City Roads. The initiative and website aid in educating Carson City residents and drivers about current roadway conditions, preservation solutions, funding sources, and potential investment options are available for Carson City roads.
2news.com
Dolan Auto Group Presents $25,000 to Sarah Winnemucca Elementary School
For this year’s $100,000 Dolan Class Project, 15 classrooms received $5,000 each based on community votes. Additionally, one school was selected to receive $25,000. Sarah Winnemucca Elementary School accepted their check at an all-school assembly on Wednesday. The funds will be used to upgrade the school’s playground and soccer...
2news.com
Douglas County Promotes Nevada Flood Awareness Week
Douglas County and the State of Nevada are hosting an educational event to inform citizens on flood preparation and safety during Flood Awareness Week from November 13-19, 2022. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, November 15, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm in the North Room of the...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for November 9
Several schools are closed or delayed for Wednesday, November 9. All Washoe County School District schools, except Incline Village, are on a 2-hour delay. Winter bus stops will be in effect. There will be no early release. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay. Storey County School...
2news.com
'Work Ethic’ Sends Carson High Clarinetist to Perform at Carnegie Hall
The Carson City School District is pleased to announce Drea Cabral, a junior at Carson High School has been selected to play with the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City February 4, 2023. She was selected from more than 18,000 students who auditioned. According to Ms....
2news.com
Second Medicare Store Location Opening in Reno
The Medicare Store will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Reno location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. The new location is at 465 S. Meadows Parkway, Suite 2, Reno, NV. The Medicare Store is a Nevada-based, unbiased company that provides cost-free personalized...
2news.com
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
2news.com
Saint Mary’s uses 4th quarter rally to defeat Nevada women's basketball
MORAGA, Calif. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by Saint Mary's 67-58 on Monday afternoon in the Pack's season opener. Redshirt junior Alyssa Jimenez scored a team-high 13 points while freshman Kennedy Lee scored 12 points in her collegiate debut. Junior Lexie Givens added nine points while leading Nevada with eight rebounds.
2news.com
Sparks Police arrest wanted man near elementary school
The Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement Team (HOPE) with the Sparks Police Department arrested a man near an elementary school who had a felony warrant and was out of compliance with his registration as a sex offender. Recently, Sparks' HOPE Team had contact with James Hopkins. Hopkins was camped out on...
2news.com
Semi-Truck Catches Fire on I-80 East of Sparks
An investigation is underway after a semi-truck caught fire on I-80 east near the Waltham exit early Wednesday afternoon. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and Storey County fire crews both responded to the incident, after noon. The roadway was temporarily closed while crews contained the fire. No injuries were reported.
2news.com
Man Involved in Stardust Street Homicide Sentenced to Life
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office (DA's Office) has announced that Darnell Solis Smith has been sentenced to life in prison. He'll have the possibility for parole beginning after a minimum of 20 years in prison. In addition, Smith was sentenced to a consecutive five to 20 year prison sentence...
2news.com
Douglas County Elections Official Warning Residents About False Text Message
The Douglas County Elections Office is warning the public about a fake text message in regards to votes. Officials say the message is an error sent out by a third party and is not an official message sent by the Douglas County Election Office. If you receive this message, do...
