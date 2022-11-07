Read full article on original website
Midlothian’s Annual Christmas Events & Other Local Festivities
So, I know most of us are still eating Halloween candy and wearing flip flops, but ready or not Christmas is around the corner. Whether you’re looking for annual events like the city’s annual tree lighting or the Southern Star Christmas Celebration with light-up parade or looking for the best Christmas lights, we’ll keep updating this story with local events/festivities.
Holiday Gift Ideas You Need Before Thanksgiving
I’m stocking the pantry and making holiday gift lists hoping to get ahead of the busy Thanksgiving to Christmas gatherings. Here are three items that make excellent gifts, and you still have time to buy them for yourself and your guests before Thanksgiving. Sam’s Famous Salsa. If you...
Etsy Dallas’ Jingle Bash showcases the very best in local handmade crafts
The Etsy Dallas’ Jingle Bash, presented by the Dallas Craft Collective, is one of Dallas’s longest running 100% handmade shopping events and party. It showcases the very best in local handmade apparel, bags, jewelry, home décor, accessories, art, pottery, and more. Hand-picked artists, crafters, and designers from near and far gather at the Jingle Bash for one-of-a-kind one-stop shopping. Get holiday gifts for everyone on your list and pick up a few things for yourself. The event is held November 12, 2022 from 10:30-5:00, at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215.
Midlothian’s Free Concerts At Community Park Are A Big Hit
MIDLOTHIAN – The last of the “Autumn Beats” music series in Midlothian will be this Saturday featuring the band Forever Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Held at Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, the concert is free, and food is available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Forever Mac Delivers To Big Crowd at Last Autumn Beats Concert
More than 600 people gathered for Midlothian’s last Autumn Beats concert, featuring Forever Mac, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on Saturday night at Community Park. Sponsored by Tim Tobey’s State Farm insurance to celebrate the agency’s 25th anniversary, the event attracted meet-up groups, reunion parties, and families. Despite chilly temperatures, concertgoers bundled up in blankets to enjoy the music. One fan, who has attended all six Beats concerts, scheduled her surgery, so that she would not miss this last event.
ROISD Earns Top Award for Excellence in Budget Presentation
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD has earned the highest form of recognition in the area of budget development and presentation. The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) recognized the District for excellence in budget presentation with the Meritorious Budget Award (MBA) for the 2022–2023 budget year.
Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas
Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
Regional CARE Team Officially Launches Website to Help Duncanville Residents, Families Combat Crises
The Regional CARE Team website is live and ready to help residents during times of crisis. The website provides CARE Team Member contact information, an at-risk citizen registry, crime victim resources, and crises line resources. This organization is a multi-disciplinary group that provides community behavioral health support and resources to...
Life School Campuses Pass Intruder Protection Audits
Red Oak, TX, November 11, 2022 – To shore up safety and security in Texas public schools, the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) began performing random intruder protection audits in Fall 2022. According to TxSSC, the goal is for 100% of school districts and 75% of campuses across the state to be audited by the end of the school year. In October, two Life School campuses were audited with no findings and no issues.
Glenn Heights Hosts Veterans Day Online Tribute On November 7
Veterans Day, observed annually on November 11th, is a tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Join the City of Glenn Heights in recognizing United States Veterans who are revered by many throughout the nation. Lest we never forget their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve.
DeSoto’s COAD Celebrates First Anniversary
DESOTO – It has been a year since DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor formed COAD, the Community Organizations Active in Disaster partnership. The occasion for the partnership was initiated in October 2021 as a response to Winter Storm Uri. The COAD was created to ensure emergency assistance and supplies for DeSoto residents are available if a disaster hits and there are no traditional relief options.
Cedar Hill’s Thelma L. Wells, Beloved Speaker, Teacher and Author Has Passed
Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a business woman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti.
Cedar Hill Police Arrest Suspect In November 7 Shooting
Cedar Hill Police Department Press Release: On November 7, 2022 an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lorenz Nussbaum. Cedar Hill Detectives were contacted by the Dallas Police Department after they received a NIBIN hit from the ATF after a shell casing from Cedar Hill’s offense was submitted for processing.
Midlothian City Council Approves El Primo Exterior Façade; Restaurant to Open 2023
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council approved an agenda item Tuesday night allowing for an adjustment on a building elevation for the property at 211 W. Main Street. The property is zoned Planned Development-148 and at this week’s meeting the applicant spoke about upcoming plans for the old building.
Visit Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford for BBQ & Bibles
We have paid several visits to Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford, a family-owned restaurant that serves delicious BBQ and also offers free Bibles to anyone who wants one. Owners DeeAnna Krier and her husband/partner Brian Krier, moved to Weatherford in 2000 to operate the restaurant. The couple met in 1994...
Author, Journalist, Film Producer, former Staff Rep Staffer adds Artist to her repertoire with Dallas Design District Gallery Opening
DALLAS, Texas – An award-winning author, travel writer, crime/politico journalist, film producer, and former State Rep staffer recently added artist to her list of accomplishments. Dallas (Bishop Art) resident Rita Cook says the idea to paint has been brewing in her soul for many years. “I spent about nine...
BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help
DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
Duncanville Boys Basketball Program Opts Out of UIL Post-Season Play
Statement from parents in reaction to Duncanville ISD decision to opt the boys basketball team out of UIL post season play. “On behalf of the Duncanville High School Varsity Basketball team, the parents have decided to release a statement that we disagree with the actions of Duncanville’s Superintendent, Dr. Marc Smith and Duncanville ISD to release a press release today that they are willing to forego our participation in the basketball postseason for 2022-2023.
Cedar Hill Police Investigate Shooting At Bear Creek Intersection
Active Investigation And Police Are Asking For Anyone With Video To Contact Them. Cedar Hill, TX- This afternoon a little before 5:30 pm, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Cedar Hill Police Officers and Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of Bear Creek Rd. and S. Duncanville Rd. in reference to a shooting with injury.
City of Duncanville Ordinances 2057R, 2456, 2458
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 12 “MISCELLANEOUS OFFENSES AND PROVISIONS”, ARTICLE XXIII ‘SECONDARY METAL RECYCLERS’, BY AMENDING SECTION 12-256 ‘DEFINITIONS’ BY ADDING DEFINITION OF ‘CATALYTIC CONVERTER’ AND BY ADDING A NEW SECTION 12-260A ‘POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER’; PROVIDING A PENALTY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING SEVERABILITY, AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
