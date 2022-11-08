Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Luggage Right Now
If you’re planning a trip for the holidays and like to travel light—or very light—you’ll want a bag that’s budget friendly and performs well in CR’s evaluations of carry-on suitcases, weekender bags, backpacks, and slim wallets. The good news is that, thanks to a...
Why Planet Fitness hasn't raised its $10 monthly gym price in 30 years
Planet Fitness' almost sacrosanct $10 membership plan has become a key part of the company's brand positioning.
Consumer Reports.org
Mockingbird Recalls Certain Single-to-Double Strollers After More Than 100 Reports of Them Breaking
The stroller company Mockingbird recalled about 149,000 of its popular single-to-double strollers Thursday following at least 138 reports of cracked frames and eight reports of child injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company is telling parents who have strollers with lot numbers 20091 to 22602 listed on...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Deals on TVs 70 Inches and Larger
With football season—and holiday shopping—well underway, it might be time to add a jumbo-sized TV to your wish list. The good news is that we often see the biggest price drops on larger sets at this time of year, plus you’re no longer paying huge premiums for 70- or even 75-inch sets.
Comments / 0