MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanks to the generosity of WSFA 12 News viewers, $350,000 has been raised during our annual Day of Dreams telethon. Previously it was announced that more than $200,000 was raised, but that amount only grew after the telethon was over. The new total was announced Thursday live during WSFA 12 News at noon.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO